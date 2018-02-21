Martins Scores First Asian Champions League Goal For Shanghai Shenhua

By Johnny Edward: Obafemi Martins scored his first goal in the Asian Champion League for Shanghai Shenhua who played a 2-2 draw at home to Sydney FC on Wednesday, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

The game was Shanghai Shenhua’s second draw in the competition after they played a 1-1 draw in their opening group game away to Kashima Antlers.

Nigerian international Martins opened scoring for the Chinese FA Cup winners in the 26th minute of the encounter before Luke Wilkshire leveled scores two minutes later.

Alex Brosque made it 2-1 for Sydney FC in the 34th minute but Freddy Guarin earned Shanghai Shenhua a share of the spoils six minutes before half time.

In the other group game Suwon Bluewings lost 2-1 to Kashima Antlers.

Kashima Antlers lead the group with four points and they are followed closely by Suwon Bluewings with three points while Shanghai Shenhua are third.

Sydney occupy bottom place with one point.

Shanghai Shenhua will take on Suwon Bluewings in their next game away on the 7th March.