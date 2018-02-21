CAFCL: MFM FC Advance With Win Over Real Bamako

By Adeboye Amosu: MFM FC of Lagos booked their passage into the next round of the CAF Champions League following a hard-fought 1-0 win against AS Real de Bamako of Mali in their preliminary round second leg tie at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Wednesday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Olukoya Boys qualified on 2-1 aggregate scoreline after they held the Malians to 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Akuneto Chijoke scored the decisive goal five minutes from time

Both teams cancelled each other out in the opening minutes but it was the Malians who soon gained ascendancy, passing the ball around with confidence with their Nigerian import Temitope Folarin directing proceedings from the middle.

Real Bamako carved out the first real chance of the game in the 12th minute but Thasse Diarra’s well placed header went inches wide.

The hosts responded with a chance of their own two minutes later with Ayinde Abiodun directing his shot wide after he was teed up by a sublime pass by Chukwuka Onuwa.

MFM FC goalkeeper Ospino Egbe had to be at alert to palm away Folarin’s well-struck effort from outside the area in the 26th minute.

The visitors nearly took the lead from the resultant corner-kick but for the smart intervention of Egbe.

Abiodun wasted two opportunities for the home team in the closing stages of the first half.

Real Bamako maintained the pressure after the break but MFM defence led by the impressive Austine Opara stood firm in the face of spirited attacks by the away team.

The best chance of the half fell to Emiloju Julius 10 minutes from time but Adam Bamba stopped the ball from going into the net.

Akuneto scored the winner from substitute Lawal Abayomi’s superb cross five minutes from time.

The Olukoya Boys will face the winner of the tie between Moloudia Club D’Alger and AS Otoho of Congo in the first round.