CAFCL: Plateau United Ease Past Cameroon’s Eding Sports, To Face Tunisia’s Etoile

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League Plataeu United are through to the first round of the competition after they defeated Eding Sports of Cameroon 1-0 in the second leg of their preliminary round tie in Cameroon to advance 4-0 on aggregate, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Plateau United had defeated Eding Sports 3-0 in the first leg played in Jos last week.

After a goalless first half, Raphael Ayagwu scored the only goal of the game in the 51st minute to extend the Nigeria Professional Football League Champions’ advantage.

Plateau now face the daunting challenge of overcoming Tunisian giants and experienced continental campaigners Etiole du Sahel in the next round

The Jos club are currently third in the Nigerian Professional Football League with 15 points from eight games.

Plataeu United will face Enugu Rangers in their next NPFL game on 28 February.