Congratulations:- Femi Fani-kayode & His Wife Welcome Triplets On Her Birthday

25/05/2018 20:22:00
How Davido Made The “Sho Mo Age Mi” Slang Go Viral (Photos And Video)

25/05/2018 20:32:00
[Music] Sean Tizzle – Pempe

25/05/2018 20:53:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Florida man says a roach crawled inside his ear and laid eggs, and then 'I heard it die in my head'

Police still hunting for Toronto bombing suspects as witnesses describe chaos and confusion

'A gravity anomaly?' Unbelievable footage shows drink water bottle rolling UP a hill

Parents showed up at Idaho high school with AR-15s after it was placed on lockdown

Washington mother fears for her 15-year-old missing daughter who is with a registered sex offender

Nassef Sawiris

Adrian Gore

Christoffel Wiese

Anas Sefrioui

Miloud Chaabi

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Football

Wolves 2-2 Norwich: Daniel Farke's side snatch late draw

by 21/02/2018 19:21:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • The league leaders were ahead inside 14 minutes, courtesy of an own goal
  • Barry Douglas set up Alfred N'Diaye to double Wolves' lead in the 25th minute
  • Christoph Zimmermann pulled a goal back for Norwich just two minutes later
  • Nelson Oliveira scored an equaliser for away side in stoppage time to grab point

By Laurie Whitwell for the Daily Mail

Published: 16:44 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:20 EST, 21 February 2018

The last meaningful kick of the game saw Norwich snatch a point at Molineux and puncture ever so slightly the supreme confidence that Wolves have justifiably held to this point.

Nelson Oliveira hit a thumping shot from 30 yards that bounced to embarrass John Ruddy and leave Wolves players staring into space with confusion on their faces.

It was a long punt and a goalkeeping error but all that Norwich deserved for a bold performance, which underlined how manager Daniel Farke's work is taking effect. 

Norwich manager Daniel Farke celebrates with goalscorer Nelson Oliveira after making it 2-2
John Ruddy of Wolves stands dejected at full time after conceding an equaliser in injury time
Diogo Jota's effort for Wolves went down as an own-goal after hitting the post and Jemal Lewis
Jota celebrates with his Wolves team-mates after they open the scoring through an own-goal
MATCH FACTS AND LEAGUE TABLE

Wolves (3-4-3): Ruddy 5.5; Bennett 6, Coady 7, Boly 6; Doherty 6.5, N'Diaye 7 (Gibbs-White 70' 6.5), Neves 7.5, Douglas 7; Costa 7 (Saiss 46' 6.5), Jota 7, Cavaleiro 7 (Afobe 60' 6.5)

Booked: Neves, N'Diaye, Jota

Subs not used: Norris, Batth, Miranda, Bonatini

Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo 7

Norwich (3-4-1-2): Gunn 6; Hanley 6.5, Zimmermann 7, Klose 6.5; Reed 7, Leitner 7, Vrancic 6.5 (Hernandez 83'), Lewis 6; Maddison 8; Watkins 7 (Murphy 83'), Srbeny 6.5 (Oliveira 68' 7)

Subs not used: McGovern, Husband, Raggett, Tettey

Manager: Daniel Farke 7.5

MoM: Maddison

Referee: James Linington 7

Attendance: 29,100

For Wolves the sensation was peculiar, having led 2-0 and been within seconds of a valuable win to step closer to promotion. Now, after two draws in five days, those clubs in pursuit of Nuno Santo's leaders have a little slither of hope. Cardiff trimmed the gap to nine points, with third-placed Villa 13 behind.

Santo said: 'It's a moment of sadness and it feels like a punch. Then there was the final whistle, no time left, and you've lost something you almost had.

'Football is like that and until the end you have to maintain focus. You have to be relentless.'

The goal was Oliveira's first since December 22 and Farke said: 'I was happy he chose to shoot. Strikers can wait a long time for a goal and there were only seconds left.

'You are worried when Wolves go in a lead but in the second half we were more brave and convinced we were able to turn the game.'

Wolves opened the scoring in style. Ruben Neves hit a bouncing ball early and with such pace that Diogo Jota was able to turn Christoph Zimmermann and speed clear. It was a brilliant piece of skill, and more was to come when he dribbled wide to create an angle and then cut his finish back past Angus Gunn.

Helder Costa skips past a challenge from Norwich's Dennis Srbeny and Lewis (left)
Alfred N'Diaye of Wolves scores a goal to make it 2-0 in the league match on Wednesday night
N'Diaye headed the ball past Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn to double Wolves' lead
The ball hit the post as well as Jamal Lewis and rolled just enough over the line so that the technology buzzed on referee James Linington's watch. Jota celebrated his 14th of the season but the adjudicators may rule it an own goal.

Wolves can also do mundane, as their second showed: an inswinging corner from Barry Douglas, a towering header from Alfred N'Diaye.

Norwich have their own special player in James Maddison though and within two minutes they halved the deficit. The 21-year-old whipped across a rapid free-kick and Zimmermann arrived to glance home the header.  

Wolves' N'Diaye celebrates after scoring their second goal in the 25th minute of the game
Jota of Wolves leaves Christoph Zimmermann, who pulled a goal back for Norwich, behind
Maddison was rated at £20million by his club in January and he displayed technique worthy of that price when drawing the foul from Neves that brought his tenth caution of the season and two-match ban.

Wolves had chances to confirm victory but Norwich kept coming. Maddison drew a save from Ruddy and but the Wolves goalkeeper was beaten by Oliveira's opportune strike.  

