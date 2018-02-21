Latest News

Football

Ipswich 0-1 Cardiff: Kenneth Zohore ends goal drought

by 21/02/2018 19:14:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Cardiff extended their unbeaten league run to seven games by beating Ipswich
  • A 1-0 win tightened Cardiff's hold on second place in the Championship table
  • Kenneth Zohore ended his 11-game run without a goal to fire home on 66 minutes
  • The Bluebirds are now four points clear of promotion rivals Aston Villa in third 

By Tom Farmery For The Daily Mail

Published: 16:39 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:14 EST, 21 February 2018

Kenneth Zohore's fifth goal of the season moved Cardiff four points clear of third place in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Zohore's finish from close range was enough for Neil Warnock's side to extend their lead over Aston Villa.

It could have been a different story had Ipswich taken their chances in the first half in front of the lowest attendance at Portman Road in 20 years. 

Kenneth Zohore scored his first goal of 2018 as Cardiff City won 1-0 at Ipswich on Wednesday
Kenneth Zohore scored his first goal of 2018 as Cardiff City won 1-0 at Ipswich on Wednesday

Kenneth Zohore scored his first goal of 2018 as Cardiff City won 1-0 at Ipswich on Wednesday

Zohore ended his 11-game run without a goal to fire home after 66 minutes at Portman Road
Zohore ended his 11-game run without a goal to fire home after 66 minutes at Portman Road

Zohore ended his 11-game run without a goal to fire home after 66 minutes at Portman Road

MATCH FACTS 

Ipswich (3-5-2): Bialkowski; Carter-Vickers, Chambers, Webster; Spence (Waghorn 79), Skuse, Hyam (Connolly 74), Ward (Bru 85), Knudsen; Celina, Sears

Subs not used: Crowe, Iorfa, Gleeson, Kenlock

Cardiff (4-2-3-1): Etheridge; Ecuele Manga; Morrison (Halford 40), Bamba, Connolly; Grujic (Madine 46), Ralls; Mendez-Laing, Damour, Hoilett; Zohore (Bryson 87)

Subs not used: Murphy, Feeney, Pilkington, Wildschut

Goal: Zohore 66

Booked: Bryson

Referee: Andy Davies

Attendance: 13,205

The theme for the night appeared to be set in the first minute when Cardiff defender Matthew Connolly was allowed too much space inside the Ipswich penalty area but he couldn't find the target.

The home supporters didn't respond. Total silence and not even so much as a groan.

Portman Road can really rock when packed to its 30,000 capacity but for a long time the number hasn't got near that figure.

The attendances have continued to fall this season. Over 18,000 turned up at the start of August. That number fell to under 14,000 in December. A total of 13,205 turned up on Wednesday night - the lowest since a 3-0 win over Bradford in September 1998.

The negative style of football adopted by McCarthy is the prime factor. He chose to stay with the 3-5-2 formation that drew 1-1 away at Norwich in the East Anglian Derby on Sunday. It was at Carrow Road where the 59-year-old appeared to tell the travelling 2,000 Ipswich fans to 'f*** off' after Luke Chambers' 89th minute goal.

But if the home supporters wanted a reason to berate McCarthy further, they found it difficult to find one during a positive first half.

Other than Connolly's missed shot, Cardiff failed to work the ball into dangerous areas. Too often they were forced to play the ball from wide, with striker Zohore unable to get a run on Ipswich captain Chambers.

Ipswich were operating with three central midfielders of Cole Skuse, Grant Ward and Luke Hyam. They stayed busy by pressing Joe Ralls and Marko Grujic. 

Cardiff's latest victory saw them extend their unbeaten run to seven Championship matches
Cardiff's latest victory saw them extend their unbeaten run to seven Championship matches

Cardiff's latest victory saw them extend their unbeaten run to seven Championship matches

Just 13,205 watched the game — the lowest league attendance at Portman Road in 20 years
Just 13,205 watched the game — the lowest league attendance at Portman Road in 20 years

Just 13,205 watched the game — the lowest league attendance at Portman Road in 20 years

Ward was also able to get forward. His shot from 25 yards required a smart save by Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Skuse was positioned a little deeper and expected to play the ball into space. Bersant Celina, the midfielder on loan from Manchester City, ran onto his clever ball shortly before half-time. He rounded Etheridge inside the Cardiff penalty area on the left side but a poor touch meant he wasn't able to convert.

Not one shot on target in the first half from a Cardiff side that were two league goals shy of 50. 'Their centre halves played with a fag in their mouths for the first half,' Cardiff boss Warnock said.

It would get better for his side but not before Chambers nearly scored his second goal in three days for Ipswich just after the break but his header at the near post went over.

Cardiff have stayed close to the top of the table for most of the season. It was for that reason Ipswich couldn't get too comfortable. Warnock's side have a habit of not giving up in games and being able to score just a single goal that leads to victory. Five times they had won matches 1-0 this season before the trip to Suffolk.

It took 65 minutes for Cardiff to record their first shot on target but when it came it would prove to be the winner. 

Ipswich appealed in vain for the referee to disallow Zohore's goal for an apparent hand-ball
Ipswich appealed in vain for the referee to disallow Zohore's goal for an apparent hand-ball

Ipswich appealed in vain for the referee to disallow Zohore's goal for an apparent hand-ball

Zohore has now scored five goals for Cardiff this term and all have come in the Championship
Zohore has now scored five goals for Cardiff this term and all have come in the Championship

Zohore has now scored five goals for Cardiff this term and all have come in the Championship

Substitute Gary Madine helped Ralls' free-kick into the Ipswich penalty area where Zohore struggled to get the ball under control before finding the right corner of Bartosz Bialkowski's goal.

'Gary Madine coming on changed the game,' said Warnock. 'He wasn't really fit enough but he had to come on at half-time. I couldn't see us getting anything unless he came on. It was never going to get one with a nice sweet strike. He was always going to score with real awkward, horrible bouncy thing. I love to see them go in. It was great especially with our fans down that end.'

Warnock's side demonstrated their resilience in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough last weekend. They did the same here. Sears and substitute Martyn Waghorn struggled to break a defence that held firm.

Another display that wasn't pretty but one that might be pivotal if the Bluebirds are to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich boss McCarthy praised his players for restricting Cardiff to only one shot on target even though that was all Cardiff needed.

'It's disappointing because I thought the lads were excellent,' he said. 'They gave everything as usual. They were very, very good. Having lost a few players I thought the lads who came in did great.'

