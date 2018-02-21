Latest News

Congratulations:- Femi Fani-kayode & His Wife Welcome Triplets On Her Birthday

25/05/2018 20:22:00
How Davido Made The “Sho Mo Age Mi” Slang Go Viral (Photos And Video)

25/05/2018 20:32:00
[Music] Sean Tizzle – Pempe

25/05/2018 20:53:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
3out of 5
4out of 5
3out of 5
0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
0out of 5
3out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
5out of 5
0out of 5

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
2out of 5
3out of 5
3out of 5
0out of 5
Football

Muller 'horses around' with four-legged friend after win

by 21/02/2018 19:13:00
  • Bayern Munich beat Besiktas 5-0 in their Champions League last-16 first leg
  • Thomas Muller scored twice as the German side put one foot in the last-eight
  • After the win, the Germany forward toasted the win by dancing with a horse
  • 'Stop horsing around @esmuellert,' the club wrote on their Twitter account

By Daniel Matthews For Mailonline

Published: 19:08 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:13 EST, 21 February 2018

Thomas Muller toasted Bayern Munich's Champions League win over Besiktas by enjoying a bizarre dance with a horse.

Bayern's 5-0 victory in Tuesday's first leg in Bavaria means the German champions are now cantering towards the quarter-finals.

Muller had a big hand in their brilliant win, netting either side of half-time to help Jupp Heynckes's side put one hoof into the next round.

Thomas Muller toasted Bayern Munich's win over Besiktas by dancing with a horse
The Germany forward and his four-legged friend cocked their legs in near-perfect symmetry 
And following the Allianz Arena clash, Muller was seen enjoying a dance with his four-legged friend. In near-perfect symmetry, Muller and the horse cocked their left legs back and forth before doing the same with their right.

'Stop horsing around @esmuellert,' the club wrote alongside the video on their official Twitter account.

After the victory on Tuesday, Muller admitted that the sending off of Domagoj Vida after 16 minutes was a turning point in the game.

Muller scored twice as Jupp Heynckes's side put themselves in control of the last-16 clash
He told the club's website: 'The red card played right into our hands. We lacked aggression when we had the ball in the first half, we were a bit sluggish.

'It changed abruptly in the second half, we really hit the gas. (Besiktas) were tired then.

'It's a superb result with regard to the return leg. We knew we had to deliver because it will be a different game altogether in Turkey.' 

