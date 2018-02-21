Muller 'horses around' with four-legged friend after win

Muller 'horses around' with four-legged friend after winby Rohan Toure 21/02/2018 19:13:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Bayern Munich beat Besiktas 5-0 in their Champions League last-16 first leg
- Thomas Muller scored twice as the German side put one foot in the last-eight
- After the win, the Germany forward toasted the win by dancing with a horse
- 'Stop horsing around @esmuellert,' the club wrote on their Twitter account
By Daniel Matthews For Mailonline
Published: 19:08 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:13 EST, 21 February 2018
Thomas Muller toasted Bayern Munich's Champions League win over Besiktas by enjoying a bizarre dance with a horse.
Bayern's 5-0 victory in Tuesday's first leg in Bavaria means the German champions are now cantering towards the quarter-finals.
Muller had a big hand in their brilliant win, netting either side of half-time to help Jupp Heynckes's side put one hoof into the next round.
And following the Allianz Arena clash, Muller was seen enjoying a dance with his four-legged friend. In near-perfect symmetry, Muller and the horse cocked their left legs back and forth before doing the same with their right.
'Stop horsing around @esmuellert,' the club wrote alongside the video on their official Twitter account.
After the victory on Tuesday, Muller admitted that the sending off of Domagoj Vida after 16 minutes was a turning point in the game.
He told the club's website: 'The red card played right into our hands. We lacked aggression when we had the ball in the first half, we were a bit sluggish.
'It changed abruptly in the second half, we really hit the gas. (Besiktas) were tired then.
'It's a superb result with regard to the return leg. We knew we had to deliver because it will be a different game altogether in Turkey.'
