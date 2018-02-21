Latest News

Derby 2-2 Leeds: Palmer strikes late for Rams

by 21/02/2018 19:10:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Pierre-Michel Lasogga gave Leeds a valuable advantage after 34 minutes
  • Their lead was cancelled out by Rams forward Andreas Weimann on half-time 
  • Ezgjan Alioski scored what Leeds thought was the winning goal in 80th minute
  • Kasey Palmer came off the bench to score a crucial stoppage-time equaliser 

By Tim Evershed For The Daily Mail

Published: 16:42 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:10 EST, 21 February 2018

Derby substitute Kasey Palmer's late goal rescued a deserved point for the Rams and denied Paul Heckingbottom his first win as Leeds boss.

Leeds had twice taken the lead through Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Ezgjan Alioski but were pegged back on both occasions.

The outstanding Andreas Weimann levelled on the stroke of half-time before Palmer's late strike gave the home side a share of the points. 

Paul Heckingbottom watches on as his first win as Leeds boss is snatched away from him
Paul Heckingbottom watches on as his first win as Leeds boss is snatched away from him

Paul Heckingbottom watches on as his first win as Leeds boss is snatched away from him

Derby twice came from behind to draw the match level - first through Andreas Weimann
Derby twice came from behind to draw the match level - first through Andreas Weimann

Derby twice came from behind to draw the match level - first through Andreas Weimann

Ezgjan Alioski thought he'd scored the winner for the visitors when he scored after 79 minutes
Ezgjan Alioski thought he'd scored the winner for the visitors when he scored after 79 minutes

Ezgjan Alioski thought he'd scored the winner for the visitors when he scored after 79 minutes

Kasey Palmer stole a point for the home side with his last-gasp stoppage-time effort
Kasey Palmer stole a point for the home side with his last-gasp stoppage-time effort

Kasey Palmer stole a point for the home side with his last-gasp stoppage-time effort

MATCH FACTS AND LEAGUE TABLE

Derby (4-2-3-1): Carson; Baird, Keogh, Davies, Olsson; Huddlestone, Ledley (Johnson 80); Weimann, Vydra, Lawrence (Palmer 75); Nugent (Jerome 69)

Subs not used: Anya, Wisdom,  Pearce, Roos

Goals: Weimann 45+2; Palmer 90+2

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Wiedwald; Berardi, Jansson, Cooper, De Bock; Forshaw, Vieira (Phillips 62); Dallas, Roofe (Samuel 55), Hernandez (Alioski 77); Lasogga

Subs not used: Lonergan, Pennington, Alioski, Sacko, Ekuban

Goals: Lasogga 34; Alioski 79

Booked: Vieira 39

Referee: Keith Stroud

Season at a glance

  • Championship
  • Premier League
  • Championship
  • League One
  • League Two
  • Scottish Premiership
  • Scottish Div 1
  • Scottish Div 2
  • Scottish Div 3
  • Ligue 1
  • Serie A
  • La Liga
  • Bundesliga

 

Heckingbottom said: 'It does hurt and I'm feeling for the players.

'They are flat in there, they are down but they need to come put with their heads held high because I couldn't see how Derby were going to score. It's sickening, it's sickening.'

There were chances at both ends as the game started off at a frantic pace.

Derby's Tom Lawrence sent a shot flying over the Leeds bar after swapping neat passes with Joe Ledley in just the third minute. And the visitors swept up the pitch from the resulting goal kick in a move that ended with Richard Keogh bravely charging down a stinging Pablo Hernandez volley.

The pace of the game barely dipped throughout the half with nether team allowing the opposition to settle on the ball.

The home side went agonisingly close when Lawrence fizzed a corner across the face of goal and neither Keogh nor Matej Vydra could find the vital touch to turn it in.  

Derby continued to turn the screw as Vydra won the ball in midfield then set Lawrence away down the left. David Nugent headed his far post cross narrowly wide.

Rams striker David Nugent misses an early chance as he heads wide of the Leeds goal
Rams striker David Nugent misses an early chance as he heads wide of the Leeds goal

Rams striker David Nugent misses an early chance as he heads wide of the Leeds goal

Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson cuts a dejected figure after conceding the opening goal
Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson cuts a dejected figure after conceding the opening goal

Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson cuts a dejected figure after conceding the opening goal

Pierre-Michel Lasogga helps the visitors to a 1-0 lead as he heads the ball past helpless Carson
Pierre-Michel Lasogga helps the visitors to a 1-0 lead as he heads the ball past helpless Carson

Pierre-Michel Lasogga helps the visitors to a 1-0 lead as he heads the ball past helpless Carson

Lasogga celebrates scoring the first goal under the lights at Pride Park on Wednesday
Lasogga celebrates scoring the first goal under the lights at Pride Park on Wednesday

Lasogga celebrates scoring the first goal under the lights at Pride Park on Wednesday

Weimann was involved again as he brilliantly controlled Tom Huddlestone's long ball and flicked his shot over both the advancing Felix Wiedwald and his crossbar.

But Derby were made to pay for their missed chances as Leeds hit them on the break and an unmarked Lasogga headed Dallas' cross past Scott Carson from close range. 

The goal was against the run of play and the Rams soon resumed the attack as Keogh headed wide from a corner. And Lawrence beat Wiedwald with a thunderous shot that cannoned off the bar and fell at the feet of Nugent who was flagged offside. 

A home goal was just a matter of time and so it proved as Weimann pounced on a poor defensive header to smash the ball through Wiedwald's legs to level the scores on the stroke of half-time. 

Weimann celebrates scoring Derby's first equaliser of the night on the stroke of half-time
Weimann celebrates scoring Derby's first equaliser of the night on the stroke of half-time

Weimann celebrates scoring Derby's first equaliser of the night on the stroke of half-time

Alioski scored Leeds' second header of the night in the 79th-minute to make it 2-1
Alioski scored Leeds' second header of the night in the 79th-minute to make it 2-1

Alioski scored Leeds' second header of the night in the 79th-minute to make it 2-1

Leeds keeper Felix Weidwald looks to motivate his team-mates as they look to shut up shop
Leeds keeper Felix Weidwald looks to motivate his team-mates as they look to shut up shop

Leeds keeper Felix Weidwald looks to motivate his team-mates as they look to shut up shop

The first chance after the break fell to Nugent who screwed his shot horribly wide after Weimann raced past the Leeds defence and pulled the ball back brilliantly from the byline.

The game was opening up as the pace took its toll on both sides and the visitors were able to create some chances of their own.

In the 79th-minute Leeds sub Samuel Saiz broke and sent Alioski through on goal, Carson saved his initial effort, but his header from the rebound found the back of the net to make it 2-1.

That looked to have decided the game before Palmer popped up in a scramble to score.

Derby boss Gary Rowett said: 'Our first half performance was as well as we have played for a long time and to come back twice shows great character.' 

Palmer stabs home the late goal that condemns Leeds to a second successive draw
Palmer stabs home the late goal that condemns Leeds to a second successive draw

Palmer stabs home the late goal that condemns Leeds to a second successive draw

The Rams players celebrate Palmer's stoppage-time leveller as Leeds let a win slip away
The Rams players celebrate Palmer's stoppage-time leveller as Leeds let a win slip away

The Rams players celebrate Palmer's stoppage-time leveller as Leeds let a win slip away

Click Here to Comment on this Article
