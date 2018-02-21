Latest News

Congratulations:- Femi Fani-kayode & His Wife Welcome Triplets On Her Birthday

25/05/2018 20:22:00
How Davido Made The “Sho Mo Age Mi” Slang Go Viral (Photos And Video)

25/05/2018 20:32:00
[Music] Sean Tizzle – Pempe

25/05/2018 20:53:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Florida man says a roach crawled inside his ear and laid eggs, and then 'I heard it die in my head'

Police still hunting for Toronto bombing suspects as witnesses describe chaos and confusion

'A gravity anomaly?' Unbelievable footage shows drink water bottle rolling UP a hill

Parents showed up at Idaho high school with AR-15s after it was placed on lockdown

Washington mother fears for her 15-year-old missing daughter who is with a registered sex offender

Nassef Sawiris

Adrian Gore

Christoffel Wiese

Anas Sefrioui

Miloud Chaabi

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Football

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah enjoys fish and chips

by 21/02/2018 19:07:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is enjoying a short break from his football duties
  • Salah and his Liverpool team-mates face West Ham on Saturday afternoon
  • The in-form Egyptian star was filmed in the heart of Liverpool on Wednesday
  • Salah was also seen eating fish and chips while being filmed for an advert 

By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline

Published: 19:07 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:07 EST, 21 February 2018

Mohamed Salah's fantastic form during his debut season at Liverpool has led to him enjoying plenty of time under the limelight.

And while unwinding during a short break from his football duties on Wednesday, the in-form Egyptian star was seen filming an advert in the heart of Liverpool.

Salah had plenty of cameras and filming crew following him around during the week as he took on some unfamiliar acting duties.

Mohamed Salah enjoyed some fish and chips as he took a break from his football duties
The Liverpool star was snapped in a chippy as he enjoyed a break from his football duties
Salah returns to action for Liverpool when they take on West Ham at home on Saturday
Furthermore, the 25-year-old, who has scored a remarkable 30 goals for Liverpool so far this season, was also seen treating himself as he enjoyed a spot of fish and chips on Merseyside.

Salah appeared to delight fans in Liverpool on Wednesday as he also took time out of his schedule to pose for photographs.

The winger is currently unwinding ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against West Ham at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

In-form Egyptian winger Salah was being filmed for an advert on Wednesday in Liverpool
Salah had plenty of cameras and filming crew following him round the streets of Liverpool
Salah undertook some unfamiliar acting duties during a rare break from football
Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit third in the English top flight, two points behind Manchester United in second with just 11 matches remaining.

Klopp will be desperate for his Liverpool side to secure Champions League football come the end of the season and he will be relying on Salah to keep up his great form.

Salah has been Liverpool's stand-out performer this campaign and played a starring role as they thrashed Porto 5-0 last week in the Champions League, scoring a fantastic second for his side. 

Salah poses for photographs with fans in the cold conditions on Wednesday
Salah, who has scored 30  times this season for his club, plays with a kite on the beach
