Liverpool star Mohamed Salah enjoys fish and chips
- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is enjoying a short break from his football duties
- Salah and his Liverpool team-mates face West Ham on Saturday afternoon
- The in-form Egyptian star was filmed in the heart of Liverpool on Wednesday
- Salah was also seen eating fish and chips while being filmed for an advert
By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline
Published: 19:07 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:07 EST, 21 February 2018
Mohamed Salah's fantastic form during his debut season at Liverpool has led to him enjoying plenty of time under the limelight.
And while unwinding during a short break from his football duties on Wednesday, the in-form Egyptian star was seen filming an advert in the heart of Liverpool.
Salah had plenty of cameras and filming crew following him around during the week as he took on some unfamiliar acting duties.
Mohamed Salah enjoyed some fish and chips as he was filmed for an advert on Wednesday
The Liverpool star was snapped in a chippy as he enjoyed a break from his football duties
Salah returns to action for Liverpool when they take on West Ham at home on Saturday
Furthermore, the 25-year-old, who has scored a remarkable 30 goals for Liverpool so far this season, was also seen treating himself as he enjoyed a spot of fish and chips on Merseyside.
Salah appeared to delight fans in Liverpool on Wednesday as he also took time out of his schedule to pose for photographs.
The winger is currently unwinding ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against West Ham at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.
In-form Egyptian winger Salah was being filmed for an advert on Wednesday in Liverpool
Salah had plenty of cameras and filming crew following him round the streets of Liverpool
Salah undertook some unfamiliar acting duties during a rare break from football
Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit third in the English top flight, two points behind Manchester United in second with just 11 matches remaining.
Klopp will be desperate for his Liverpool side to secure Champions League football come the end of the season and he will be relying on Salah to keep up his great form.
Salah has been Liverpool's stand-out performer this campaign and played a starring role as they thrashed Porto 5-0 last week in the Champions League, scoring a fantastic second for his side.
Salah poses for photographs with fans in the cold conditions on Wednesday
Salah, who has scored 30 times this season for his club, plays with a kite on the beach
