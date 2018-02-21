UCL: Man United Hold Sevilla, Shakhtar Outscore Roma

Manchester United played a 0-0 draw away to Sevilla in the first leg round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

David De Gea made three outstanding saves in the first half for Manchester United who defended well as the hosts dominated the opening stages of the encounter.

Luis Muriel, Angel Corea, Gabriel Mercado and Steven N’Zonzi all came close for Sevilla who failed to take their chances.

Sevilla continued their crisp passing in the second half while United were resolute in defending.

But against the run of play, in the 83rd minute, Romelu Lukaku thought he had given United the lead, but the referee sounded his whistle and disallowed the goal after the United striker had handled the ball.

In Donetsk, Shakhtar came from a goal down to defeat Italian side AS Roma 2-1 to boost their chances of qualification to the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Cengiz Under scored Roma’s goal in the 41st minute of the game. It was Under’s first ever goal in his first start in the Champions League.

The Turkish winger has now scored five goals in his last four games for Roma. Under is also Roma’s second youngest Champions League goalscorer after Antonio Cassano in October 2002 against Genk.

Facundo Ferreyra scored the equaliser before Fred bagged the winner to help Paulo Fonseca’s side take a slim lead into the second leg in Rome.