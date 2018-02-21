Rohr To Update World Cup List With Poland, Serbia Friendlies; Monitors Ezenwa, Simon

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says next month’s friendly fixtures against Poland and Serbia present a big opportunity for players to stake claims for spots in his final squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The three-time time African champions will face Poland in Warsaw on March 23rd and take on Serbia four days later in London.

Three other build-up games against Congo, England and Czech Republic are also lined up for May 28, June 2nd and June 6th respectively.

Rohr stated that he has pencilled down a list of 28 players for two friendlies and hopes the players push hard to make the final list for the mundial.

“In the next couple of weeks we will release a list of 28 players for the friendly games against Poland and Serbia. We still have one or two players that we want to check on before coming out with the list,” the German coach told CSN at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Wednesday.

“Moses Simon has been injured a couple of weeks now and we expect that he will be back in action for his club (Gent of Belgium) this weekend.

“There is also Ezenwa who is injured at the moment but is working hard to be fit.

“The games against Poland and Serbia is a big chance for the new players to show they have what it takes to play for us. As you know the next game will be in May so now is time for everyone who want to go to Russia to prove their quality.

“The two games are also important for us because the last time we played together was in November against Argentina. So, it will be an opportunity to work together again before the World Cup.

“In May, we will release another 30-man list for the other friendly games from which we will draw the final list for the World Cup.”

The Super Eagles will open their campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on June 16 against Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

They will also face Iceland on June 22 at the Volgograd Arena. Their final group game is against Argentina on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg.