Congratulations:- Femi Fani-kayode & His Wife Welcome Triplets On Her Birthday

25/05/2018 20:22:00
How Davido Made The "Sho Mo Age Mi" Slang Go Viral (Photos And Video)

25/05/2018 20:32:00
[Music] Sean Tizzle – Pempe

25/05/2018 20:53:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Onsi Sawiris

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Nassef Sawiris

Anas Sefrioui

Othman Benjelloun

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Matthew Ashimolowo

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Football

Rohr To Update World Cup List With Poland, Serbia Friendlies; Monitors Ezenwa, Simon

by 21/02/2018 16:32:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says next month’s friendly fixtures against Poland and Serbia present a big opportunity for players to stake claims for spots in his final squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The three-time time African champions will face Poland in Warsaw on March 23rd and take on Serbia four days later in London.

Three other build-up games against Congo, England and Czech Republic are also lined up for May 28, June 2nd and June 6th respectively.

Rohr stated that he has pencilled down a list of 28 players for two friendlies and hopes the players push hard to make the final list for the mundial.

“In the next couple of weeks we will release a list of 28 players for the friendly games against Poland and Serbia. We still have one or two players that we want to check on before coming out with the list,” the German coach told CSN at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Wednesday.

“Moses Simon has been injured a couple of weeks now and we expect that he will be back in action for his club (Gent of Belgium) this weekend.

“There is also Ezenwa who is injured at the moment but is working hard to be fit.

“The games against Poland and Serbia is a big chance for the new players to show they have what it takes to play for us. As you know the next game will be in May so now is time for everyone who want to go to Russia to prove their quality.

“The two games are also important for us because the last time we played together was in November against Argentina. So, it will be an opportunity to work together again before the World Cup.

“In May, we will release another 30-man list for the other friendly games from which we will draw the final list for the World Cup.”

The Super Eagles will open their campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on June 16 against Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

They will also face Iceland on June 22 at the Volgograd Arena. Their final group game is against Argentina on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg.

