CAFCC: Akwa United Stun Banjul Hawks In Gambia, Advance

By Adeboye Amosu: Akwa United capped a great day for Nigerian clubs on the continent as they secured their passage into the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 2-0 win against Banjul Hawks of Gambia at the Independence Stadium, Bakau, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Promise Keepers who lost the first leg 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo qualified on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Cyril Olisema scored a brace for Abdu Maikaba’s men in the keenly contested encounter.

Olisema scored the opener in the 36th minute and got the decisive second goal ten seconds after the break.

It is the first time the Nigeria Federation Cup winners will make it to the first round of the competition after losing to Vita club Mokanda of Congo in their debut appearance two years ago.

The Uyo club will face Al Ittihad of Libya in the first round in March.

Al Ittihad will host the first leg in Tripoli, while the reverse fixture will be staged in Uyo a fortnight later.

Two other Nigerian clubs MFM FC and Plateau United also booked their passage into the next round in the CAF Champions League on Wednesday.