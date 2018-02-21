Europa: Musa Stars As CSKA Moscow Advance Past Red Star Into R16

By James Agberebi: CSKA Moscow have qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League following their 1-0 home win against Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade in the second-leg on Wednesday.

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, who is on loan at CSKA Moscow from Leicester City, played for 90 minutes in the game as a centre forward.

He was also in action in the first-leg played last week Tuesday in Serbia.

CSKA advance 1-0 on aggregate after holding Red Star to a 0-0 draw in the first-leg.

The only goal of the game was scored by Russian star Alan Dzagoev.

Dzagoev scored before half-time to send CSKA into the next round of the competition.