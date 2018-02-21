Jose Mourinho unhappy with Manchester United medical staff

By Chris Wheeler for MailOnline

Published: 17:57 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 20:38 EST, 21 February 2018

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with Manchester United’s medical staff after Ander Herrera limped out of the goalless draw with Sevilla in Spain on Wednesday night.

The Spaniard lasted less than 18 minutes on his first appearance since the end of last month before suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury, forcing Mourinho to bring on Paul Pogba earlier than he had planned.

The United boss insisted that Herrera had been cleared to play by the club doctors, and added: ‘Now we have proof he was not 100 per cent fit.

Ander Herrera picked up an injury less than 18 minutes into the game against Sevilla

‘I think it’s a bad injury. He had a small injury that stopped him for the last couple of matches, but the medical department said he was him fully fit.

‘We didn't play him (at Huddersfield on Saturday) to give more work and more protection, but it looks like he wasn't fully fit.’

Meanwhile, Mourinho also took a thinly-veiled swipe at Manchester City over their acrimonious FA Cup defeat at Wigan Athletic.

City crashed out of the fifth round at the DW Stadium on Monday, losing 1-0 to the League One club as their hopes of an historic Quadruple ended amid ugly scenes.

The Spaniard was playing in his first competitive game since last month but did not last long

Jose Mourinho is unhappy with his medical staff for passing the midfielder fit to play

Fabian Delph was shown a straight red card for a first-half challenge, manager Pep Guardiola clashed with Wigan boss Paul Cook, and Sergio Aguero was involved in an altercation with home fans at the final whistle.

Mourinho couldn’t help comparing the way City exited the FA Cup to United’s shock Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Bristol City in December.

He said: ‘We lost in the quarter-final but we lost like Manchester United likes to lose – with dignity, with fair play, with participation in the happiness of a giant killer. Even in defeat we were a big team.’