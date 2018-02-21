Jose Mourinho unhappy with Manchester United medical staff

Latest News

Latest News

Congratulations:- Femi Fani-kayode & His Wife Welcome Triplets On Her Birthday

25/05/2018 20:22:00
Latest News

How Davido Made The “Sho Mo Age Mi” Slang Go Viral (Photos And Video)

25/05/2018 20:32:00
Latest News

[Music] Sean Tizzle – Pempe

25/05/2018 20:53:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Florida man says a roach crawled inside his ear and laid eggs, and then 'I heard it die in my head'

0out of 5

Police still hunting for Toronto bombing suspects as witnesses describe chaos and confusion

0out of 5

'A gravity anomaly?' Unbelievable footage shows drink water bottle rolling UP a hill

0out of 5

Parents showed up at Idaho high school with AR-15s after it was placed on lockdown

0out of 5

Washington mother fears for her 15-year-old missing daughter who is with a registered sex offender

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Football

Jose Mourinho unhappy with Manchester United medical staff

by 21/02/2018 20:38:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Jose Mourinho said there is now proof Ander Herrera was not fully fit for game 
  • Spaniard limped off pitch after less than 18 minutes against Sevilla in first leg
  • Manchester United boss believes midfielder could now be out for some time  

By Chris Wheeler for MailOnline

Published: 17:57 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 20:38 EST, 21 February 2018

Jose Mourinho was unhappy with Manchester United’s medical staff after Ander Herrera limped out of the goalless draw with Sevilla in Spain on Wednesday night.

The Spaniard lasted less than 18 minutes on his first appearance since the end of last month before suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury, forcing Mourinho to bring on Paul Pogba earlier than he had planned.

The United boss insisted that Herrera had been cleared to play by the club doctors, and added: ‘Now we have proof he was not 100 per cent fit.

Ander Herrera picked up an injury less than 18 minutes into the game against Sevilla
Ander Herrera picked up an injury less than 18 minutes into the game against Sevilla

Ander Herrera picked up an injury less than 18 minutes into the game against Sevilla

‘I think it’s a bad injury. He had a small injury that stopped him for the last couple of matches, but the medical department said he was him fully fit.

‘We didn't play him (at Huddersfield on Saturday) to give more work and more protection, but it looks like he wasn't fully fit.’

Meanwhile, Mourinho also took a thinly-veiled swipe at Manchester City over their acrimonious FA Cup defeat at Wigan Athletic.

City crashed out of the fifth round at the DW Stadium on Monday, losing 1-0 to the League One club as their hopes of an historic Quadruple ended amid ugly scenes.

The Spaniard was playing in his first competitive game since last month but did not last long
The Spaniard was playing in his first competitive game since last month but did not last long

The Spaniard was playing in his first competitive game since last month but did not last long

Jose Mourinho is unhappy with his medical staff for passing the midfielder fit to play
Jose Mourinho is unhappy with his medical staff for passing the midfielder fit to play

Jose Mourinho is unhappy with his medical staff for passing the midfielder fit to play

Fabian Delph was shown a straight red card for a first-half challenge, manager Pep Guardiola clashed with Wigan boss Paul Cook, and Sergio Aguero was involved in an altercation with home fans at the final whistle.

Mourinho couldn’t help comparing the way City exited the FA Cup to United’s shock Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Bristol City in December.

He said: ‘We lost in the quarter-final but we lost like Manchester United likes to lose – with dignity, with fair play, with participation in the happiness of a giant killer. Even in defeat we were a big team.’ 

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Jurgen Klopp calls for bravery in biggest game of their lives

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell hails the club's 'strongest-ever' financial state

Raheem Sterling will be watching the Champions League through red-tinted glasses

Rohr: How I Selected My 30-Man World Cup Squad; Why Nwakali Missed Out

Rohr: Wives, Girlfriends Can Visit Super Eagles But ‘Runs Girls’ Not Allowed

Denmark Coach: Pogba Cares More About His Hair Colour, France Are Ordinary

UCL Final: Klopp Plays Down Madrid’s Experience, Praises Liverpool Attack, Hails Zidane

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More