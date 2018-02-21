Sevilla 0-0 Man Utd: David de Gea shines in UEFA UCL draw

By Martin Samuel for the Daily Mail

Published: 16:35 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:59 EST, 21 February 2018

No, it most certainly wasn't vintage Manchester United in Europe. Sevilla dominated, Sevilla should have won. There were precious few chances for the visitors and no away goal. After the fireworks of recent English sorties it was without doubt underwhelming.

And yet, they soaked it up, came away with a draw, and will fancy their chances at home. So this was a good night for Manchester United, in many ways. A clean sheet, the beginning of the rehabilitation of Paul Pogba, who came on as a 17th minute substitute and improved the team, another furiously energetic display from Alexis Sanchez.

This was never going to be the sort of game that the English team wins by four or five away goals. Sevilla are much better than Basle or Porto. Between them, these two clubs have won the last four Europa League finals, Sevilla accounting for three of them. They know what they are about at the European knockout stages.

David de Gea was at his brilliant best as Manchester United fought out a 0-0 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League

Sevilla were unlucky to not take the lead before half-time with Steven Nzonzi being denied here by De Gea (centre)

De Gea was at it again just moments later to deny Sevilla striker Luis Muriel with this stunning one-handed save

The other angle shows what a fantastic save it was indeed by De Gea, with Muriel unmarked in the United penalty area

Muriel watches on as his bullet header arrowed towards De Gea - who was already preparing to react to the shot

The 27-year-old managed to stop it with a brilliant, strong right hand - much to the relief of the English outfit

The Red Devils No 1 watches on as his save flies over the crossbar to the astonishment of everyone inside the stadium

MATCH FACTS, PLAYER RATINGS AND MATCH ZONE Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Rico 6; Navas 6.5, Mercado 7, Lenglet 6.5, Escudero 6; N'Zonzi 7, Banega 7 (Pizarro 89); Sarabia 6.5, Vazquez 6.5, Correa 7; Muriel 6.5 (Ramirez 85). Subs not used: Soria, Carrico, Ben Yedder, Nolito, Roque. Booked: Nzonzi Manager: Vincenzo Montella 6.5 Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea 9; Valencia 5.5, Smalling 6.5, Lindelof 6.5, Young 6; Herrera 6.5 (Pogba 17, 6), McTominay 6, Matic 7; Sanchez 6 (Rashford 75, 7), Mata 5.5 (Martial 80), Lukaku 5. Subs not used: Romero, Bailly, Lingard, Darmian. Booked: Sanchez 5 Manager: Jose Mourinho Referee: Clement Turpin (France) 5 *Player Ratings by Jack Gaughan Scott McTominay performed well in the midfield for Manchester United. Click HERE for more from Sportsmail's Match Zone service. SUPER STAT - English sides are unbeaten in eight against Spanish teams in this season's Champions League (W2 D6). Last season, English sides lost three out of six vs Spanish clubs (W2 D1).

So, increasingly, do Manchester United under Mourinho. He won the lesser of the UEFA trophies last season and will expect, after this, to be competing in the last eight of the Champions League.

United are still vulnerable at Old Trafford in the return - any scoring draw sends Sevilla through - but while David de Gea was plainly United's star performer he wasn't needed as often as he should have been. Sevilla's finishing was poor. They had 25 shots, just eight on target, and the majority of those powder puff.

De Gea made one brilliant save, another very good one and a handful he could have claimed in his sleep. If there is a reason Sevilla are outside the Champions League places in Spain it will be their finishing. A great forward line would have put United away on Wednesday night.

Mind you, the same could be said of the one good chance that fell to Romelu Lukaku. Inescapably, it's what he's there for. Getting the better of Huddersfield is a given for any leading Premier League striker. Manchester United paid £75million to have nights like this defined and when his moment came, Lukaku failed miserably.

The chance came after 25 minutes - Manchester United hadn't had a shot until that point - when Sanchez, very energetic, very quick to go to ground, very trying on the patience of the locals, played the most beautiful chip that picked out Lukaku in more space than any striker should receive in the box.

Lukaku panicked, without question. He opted to take it first time, when maybe he could have been patient, and skied it horribly over the bar. Had it gone in, this would have been one of those perfect smash and grab European raids.

In the circumstances, however, goalless will have to do. Manchester United are comparative novices in the Champions League these days.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (right) embraces Sevilla counterpart Vincenzo Montella before the game

All eyes were on Paul Pogba before the match as United's club-record £89million signing started on the bench

Exciting prospect Scott McTominay (left) was chosen to start in central midfield ahead of Pogba by Mourinho

However, Pogba didn't have to wait long to get involved as he replaced Ander Herrera after just 17 minutes

The Spaniard appeared to pull his left hamstring after making a dart inside the Sevilla penalty area early on in the clash

Mourinho gives Pogba some final instructions before he comes on to the pitch for the Champions League last-16 encounter

The France international was soon in the thick of the action - battling Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega for the ball

They have won just one of their last six Champions League knockout games and last visited this stage of the tournament when David Moyes was in charge. Louis van Gaal couldn't get them there, Moyes didn't get a second chance, and this is Jose Mourinho's first. So he had a plan, no doubt of that. It might not be a popular one, but it worked in its limited way.

United soaked up Sevilla's pressure, before introducing the pace of Marcus Rashford with 15 minutes to go and Anthony Martial soon after. The problem was, by then, Sevilla had been allowed to dominate for too long. United couldn't get into the game. So it fell to a well-marshalled defence and the outstanding De Gea to see them home safely. This they did, aided by some wanton finishing from Sevilla.

Pablo Sarabia headed over from close range after 74 minutes, Clement Lenglet should have done more with another header in the 64th minute, Joaquin Correa had several breakthroughs on the left without providing an adequate finish and French referee Clement Turpin wisely dismissed a late moment of deviousness from Jesus Navas, trying to win a penalty against Pogba.

It was former Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins who said before the game that Sevilla were a bottom-six Premier League team. How much he has seen of Sevilla, or how much respect he has for Brighton, who he reckons would be above them, is unknown, but contrary to predictions this was hard, hard work for the visitors. Certainly harder than they would get from West Brom.

Sevilla had most of the ball and, at the end of the first half, the best of the chances, too. De Gea was, once again, magnificent in a way Thibaut Courtois was not required to be for Chelsea against Barcelona on Tuesday. Sevilla do not play Barcelona's possession football but like any good La Liga side they are lively and inventive, impressive on the counter-attack and cavalier in committing men forward.

The visitors' big chance in the first half fell to Romelu Lukaku after being played through by Alexis Sanchez

Unfortunately for United, the Belgian striker could only blaze a volley over the crossbar with only the goalkeeper to beat

Sanchez was in the wars during the first half - as he made his Champions League debut for United since leaving Arsenal

Sevilla attacker Joaquin Correa (right) was proving a threat to United's backline during the first half on Wednesday night

Their coach Vincenzo Montella is Italian, but this was anything but cagey football. He is plainly a quick learner and has adapted to what Spain requires of its elite teams.

It is a sign of the times that three of the four full backs on show on Wednesday night, including both of Manchester United's, were once flying wingers. Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Navas have all been reinvented as the modern game changes. Navas, in particular, was a marauding presence, although the booking Sanchez earned for felling him on the run was soft.

Sevilla also have a conventional wide presence in Correa and much of their best work comes through him. He set the template for Sevilla's attacks after just four minutes by feeding the ball in to striker Luis Muriel, forcing a strong one-handed save from De Gea, the first of many important interventions.

Valencia had more aggravation with Correa than Mike Pence in Pyeongchang, and he could have scored twice in the first half, cutting inside from the flank, the first straight at De Gea, the second an attempt to place his finish, neither effective.

The home supporters whipped up a brilliant atmosphere at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

United's travelling away supporters were in fine voice too as Mourinho's side went in search of a crucial away goal

Yet in first-half time added on, Sevilla forged the best two chances of the game, back-to-back. A corner was only half cleared and centre half Gabriel Mercado tried an unlikely overhead kick that Steven Nzonzi helped on its way to goal, De Gea responding magnificently to tip his header over the bar.

Again the corner wasn't adequately dispatched to safety, allowing N'Zonzi to recycle the ball, finding Muriel who had managed to lose his marker, and everybody else, and was in clear space, certain to score. What a save De Gea produced to deal with that. If there is better goalkeeper in the world right now, Ray Wilkins probably hasn't heard of him, and neither have the rest of us.

So disappointing, but no disaster. Mourinho, of all people, knows the value of nights like this. He just can't afford another one like it when they meet again next month.