Sevilla 0-0 Man Utd: David de Gea shines in UEFA UCL draw

Latest News

Latest News

Congratulations:- Femi Fani-kayode & His Wife Welcome Triplets On Her Birthday

25/05/2018 20:22:00
Latest News

How Davido Made The “Sho Mo Age Mi” Slang Go Viral (Photos And Video)

25/05/2018 20:32:00
Latest News

[Music] Sean Tizzle – Pempe

25/05/2018 20:53:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Florida man says a roach crawled inside his ear and laid eggs, and then 'I heard it die in my head'

0out of 5

Police still hunting for Toronto bombing suspects as witnesses describe chaos and confusion

0out of 5

'A gravity anomaly?' Unbelievable footage shows drink water bottle rolling UP a hill

0out of 5

Parents showed up at Idaho high school with AR-15s after it was placed on lockdown

0out of 5

Washington mother fears for her 15-year-old missing daughter who is with a registered sex offender

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Football

Sevilla 0-0 Man Utd: David de Gea shines in UEFA UCL draw

by 21/02/2018 19:59:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Martin Samuel for the Daily Mail

Published: 16:35 EST, 21 February 2018 | Updated: 19:59 EST, 21 February 2018

No, it most certainly wasn't vintage Manchester United in Europe. Sevilla dominated, Sevilla should have won. There were precious few chances for the visitors and no away goal. After the fireworks of recent English sorties it was without doubt underwhelming.

And yet, they soaked it up, came away with a draw, and will fancy their chances at home. So this was a good night for Manchester United, in many ways. A clean sheet, the beginning of the rehabilitation of Paul Pogba, who came on as a 17th minute substitute and improved the team, another furiously energetic display from Alexis Sanchez. 

This was never going to be the sort of game that the English team wins by four or five away goals. Sevilla are much better than Basle or Porto. Between them, these two clubs have won the last four Europa League finals, Sevilla accounting for three of them. They know what they are about at the European knockout stages. 

David de Gea was at his brilliant best as Manchester United fought out a 0-0 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League
David de Gea was at his brilliant best as Manchester United fought out a 0-0 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League

David de Gea was at his brilliant best as Manchester United fought out a 0-0 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League

Sevilla were unlucky to not take the lead before half-time with Steven Nzonzi being denied here by De Gea (centre)
Sevilla were unlucky to not take the lead before half-time with Steven Nzonzi being denied here by De Gea (centre)

Sevilla were unlucky to not take the lead before half-time with Steven Nzonzi being denied here by De Gea (centre)

De Gea was at it again just moments later to deny Sevilla striker Luis Muriel with this stunning one-handed save
De Gea was at it again just moments later to deny Sevilla striker Luis Muriel with this stunning one-handed save

De Gea was at it again just moments later to deny Sevilla striker Luis Muriel with this stunning one-handed save

The other angle shows what a fantastic save it was indeed by De Gea, with Muriel unmarked in the United penalty area
The other angle shows what a fantastic save it was indeed by De Gea, with Muriel unmarked in the United penalty area

The other angle shows what a fantastic save it was indeed by De Gea, with Muriel unmarked in the United penalty area

Muriel watches on as his bullet header arrowed towards De Gea - who was already preparing to react to the shot

The 27-year-old managed to stop it with a brilliant, strong right hand - much to the relief of the English outfit 
The 27-year-old managed to stop it with a brilliant, strong right hand - much to the relief of the English outfit 

The 27-year-old managed to stop it with a brilliant, strong right hand - much to the relief of the English outfit 

The Red Devils No 1 watches on as his save flies over the crossbar to the astonishment of everyone inside the stadium

MATCH FACTS, PLAYER RATINGS AND MATCH ZONE

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Rico 6; Navas 6.5, Mercado 7, Lenglet 6.5, Escudero 6; N'Zonzi 7, Banega 7 (Pizarro 89); Sarabia 6.5, Vazquez 6.5, Correa 7; Muriel 6.5 (Ramirez 85).

Subs not used: Soria, Carrico, Ben Yedder, Nolito, Roque.

Booked: Nzonzi

Manager: Vincenzo Montella 6.5

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea 9; Valencia 5.5, Smalling 6.5, Lindelof 6.5, Young 6; Herrera 6.5 (Pogba 17, 6), McTominay 6, Matic 7; Sanchez 6 (Rashford 75, 7), Mata 5.5 (Martial 80), Lukaku 5. 

Subs not used: Romero, Bailly, Lingard, Darmian.

Booked: Sanchez 5

Manager: Jose Mourinho 

Referee: Clement Turpin (France) 5

*Player Ratings by Jack Gaughan

Scott McTominay performed well in the midfield for Manchester United. Click HERE for more from Sportsmail's Match Zone service.
Scott McTominay performed well in the midfield for Manchester United. Click HERE for more from Sportsmail's Match Zone service.

Scott McTominay performed well in the midfield for Manchester United. Click HERE for more from Sportsmail's Match Zone service.

SUPER STAT - English sides are unbeaten in eight against Spanish teams in this season's Champions League (W2 D6). Last season, English sides lost three out of six vs Spanish clubs (W2 D1).

So, increasingly, do Manchester United under Mourinho. He won the lesser of the UEFA trophies last season and will expect, after this, to be competing in the last eight of the Champions League. 

United are still vulnerable at Old Trafford in the return - any scoring draw sends Sevilla through - but while David de Gea was plainly United's star performer he wasn't needed as often as he should have been. Sevilla's finishing was poor. They had 25 shots, just eight on target, and the majority of those powder puff. 

De Gea made one brilliant save, another very good one and a handful he could have claimed in his sleep. If there is a reason Sevilla are outside the Champions League places in Spain it will be their finishing. A great forward line would have put United away on Wednesday night.

Mind you, the same could be said of the one good chance that fell to Romelu Lukaku. Inescapably, it's what he's there for. Getting the better of Huddersfield is a given for any leading Premier League striker. Manchester United paid £75million to have nights like this defined and when his moment came, Lukaku failed miserably.

The chance came after 25 minutes - Manchester United hadn't had a shot until that point - when Sanchez, very energetic, very quick to go to ground, very trying on the patience of the locals, played the most beautiful chip that picked out Lukaku in more space than any striker should receive in the box. 

Lukaku panicked, without question. He opted to take it first time, when maybe he could have been patient, and skied it horribly over the bar. Had it gone in, this would have been one of those perfect smash and grab European raids.

In the circumstances, however, goalless will have to do. Manchester United are comparative novices in the Champions League these days.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (right) embraces Sevilla counterpart Vincenzo Montella before the game
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (right) embraces Sevilla counterpart Vincenzo Montella before the game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (right) embraces Sevilla counterpart Vincenzo Montella before the game

All eyes were on Paul Pogba before the match as United's club-record £89million signing started on the bench
All eyes were on Paul Pogba before the match as United's club-record £89million signing started on the bench

All eyes were on Paul Pogba before the match as United's club-record £89million signing started on the bench

Exciting prospect Scott McTominay (left) was chosen to start in central midfield ahead of Pogba by Mourinho
Exciting prospect Scott McTominay (left) was chosen to start in central midfield ahead of Pogba by Mourinho

Exciting prospect Scott McTominay (left) was chosen to start in central midfield ahead of Pogba by Mourinho

However, Pogba didn't have to wait long to get involved as he replaced Ander Herrera after just 17 minutes
However, Pogba didn't have to wait long to get involved as he replaced Ander Herrera after just 17 minutes

However, Pogba didn't have to wait long to get involved as he replaced Ander Herrera after just 17 minutes

The Spaniard appeared to pull his left hamstring after making a dart inside the Sevilla penalty area early on in the clash
The Spaniard appeared to pull his left hamstring after making a dart inside the Sevilla penalty area early on in the clash

The Spaniard appeared to pull his left hamstring after making a dart inside the Sevilla penalty area early on in the clash

Mourinho gives Pogba some final instructions before he comes on to the pitch for the Champions League last-16 encounter
Mourinho gives Pogba some final instructions before he comes on to the pitch for the Champions League last-16 encounter

Mourinho gives Pogba some final instructions before he comes on to the pitch for the Champions League last-16 encounter

The France international was soon in the thick of the action - battling Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega for the ball
The France international was soon in the thick of the action - battling Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega for the ball

The France international was soon in the thick of the action - battling Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega for the ball

They have won just one of their last six Champions League knockout games and last visited this stage of the tournament when David Moyes was in charge. Louis van Gaal couldn't get them there, Moyes didn't get a second chance, and this is Jose Mourinho's first. So he had a plan, no doubt of that. It might not be a popular one, but it worked in its limited way. 

United soaked up Sevilla's pressure, before introducing the pace of Marcus Rashford with 15 minutes to go and Anthony Martial soon after. The problem was, by then, Sevilla had been allowed to dominate for too long. United couldn't get into the game. So it fell to a well-marshalled defence and the outstanding De Gea to see them home safely. This they did, aided by some wanton finishing from Sevilla. 

Pablo Sarabia headed over from close range after 74 minutes, Clement Lenglet should have done more with another header in the 64th minute, Joaquin Correa had several breakthroughs on the left without providing an adequate finish and French referee Clement Turpin wisely dismissed a late moment of deviousness from Jesus Navas, trying to win a penalty against Pogba.

It was former Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins who said before the game that Sevilla were a bottom-six Premier League team. How much he has seen of Sevilla, or how much respect he has for Brighton, who he reckons would be above them, is unknown, but contrary to predictions this was hard, hard work for the visitors. Certainly harder than they would get from West Brom.

Sevilla had most of the ball and, at the end of the first half, the best of the chances, too. De Gea was, once again, magnificent in a way Thibaut Courtois was not required to be for Chelsea against Barcelona on Tuesday. Sevilla do not play Barcelona's possession football but like any good La Liga side they are lively and inventive, impressive on the counter-attack and cavalier in committing men forward.

The visitors' big chance in the first half fell to Romelu Lukaku after being played through by Alexis Sanchez
The visitors' big chance in the first half fell to Romelu Lukaku after being played through by Alexis Sanchez

The visitors' big chance in the first half fell to Romelu Lukaku after being played through by Alexis Sanchez

Unfortunately for United, the Belgian striker could only blaze a volley over the crossbar with only the goalkeeper to beat
Unfortunately for United, the Belgian striker could only blaze a volley over the crossbar with only the goalkeeper to beat

Unfortunately for United, the Belgian striker could only blaze a volley over the crossbar with only the goalkeeper to beat

Sanchez was in the wars during the first half - as he made his Champions League debut for United since leaving Arsenal
Sanchez was in the wars during the first half - as he made his Champions League debut for United since leaving Arsenal

Sanchez was in the wars during the first half - as he made his Champions League debut for United since leaving Arsenal

Sevilla attacker Joaquin Correa (right) was proving a threat to United's backline during the first half on Wednesday night
Sevilla attacker Joaquin Correa (right) was proving a threat to United's backline during the first half on Wednesday night

Sevilla attacker Joaquin Correa (right) was proving a threat to United's backline during the first half on Wednesday night

Their coach Vincenzo Montella is Italian, but this was anything but cagey football. He is plainly a quick learner and has adapted to what Spain requires of its elite teams.

It is a sign of the times that three of the four full backs on show on Wednesday night, including both of Manchester United's, were once flying wingers. Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Navas have all been reinvented as the modern game changes. Navas, in particular, was a marauding presence, although the booking Sanchez earned for felling him on the run was soft.

Sevilla also have a conventional wide presence in Correa and much of their best work comes through him. He set the template for Sevilla's attacks after just four minutes by feeding the ball in to striker Luis Muriel, forcing a strong one-handed save from De Gea, the first of many important interventions.

Valencia had more aggravation with Correa than Mike Pence in Pyeongchang, and he could have scored twice in the first half, cutting inside from the flank, the first straight at De Gea, the second an attempt to place his finish, neither effective. 

The home supporters whipped up a brilliant atmosphere at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
The home supporters whipped up a brilliant atmosphere at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

The home supporters whipped up a brilliant atmosphere at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

United's travelling away supporters were in fine voice too as Mourinho's side went in search of a crucial away goal
United's travelling away supporters were in fine voice too as Mourinho's side went in search of a crucial away goal

United's travelling away supporters were in fine voice too as Mourinho's side went in search of a crucial away goal

Yet in first-half time added on, Sevilla forged the best two chances of the game, back-to-back. A corner was only half cleared and centre half Gabriel Mercado tried an unlikely overhead kick that Steven Nzonzi helped on its way to goal, De Gea responding magnificently to tip his header over the bar. 

Again the corner wasn't adequately dispatched to safety, allowing N'Zonzi to recycle the ball, finding Muriel who had managed to lose his marker, and everybody else, and was in clear space, certain to score. What a save De Gea produced to deal with that. If there is better goalkeeper in the world right now, Ray Wilkins probably hasn't heard of him, and neither have the rest of us.

So disappointing, but no disaster. Mourinho, of all people, knows the value of nights like this. He just can't afford another one like it when they meet again next month.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Jurgen Klopp calls for bravery in biggest game of their lives

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell hails the club's 'strongest-ever' financial state

Raheem Sterling will be watching the Champions League through red-tinted glasses

Rohr: How I Selected My 30-Man World Cup Squad; Why Nwakali Missed Out

Rohr: Wives, Girlfriends Can Visit Super Eagles But ‘Runs Girls’ Not Allowed

Denmark Coach: Pogba Cares More About His Hair Colour, France Are Ordinary

UCL Final: Klopp Plays Down Madrid’s Experience, Praises Liverpool Attack, Hails Zidane

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More