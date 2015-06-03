Arsene Wenger full of praise for old foes Manchester United

Latest News

Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
Latest News

‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Latest News

Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Cosby confined to his home as team decries his case a 'public lynching'

0out of 5

Trump campaign panned by House Intel Committee for Trump Tower meeting

0out of 5

PA Congressman resigns after using taxpayer money to settle sex claim

0out of 5

'Golden State Killer' makes his first appearance in court

0out of 5

Hunting is suspended in Maine as massive manhunt continues

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Football

Arsene Wenger full of praise for old foes Manchester United

by 27/04/2018 20:04:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Ian Ladyman for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:30 EDT, 27 April 2018 | Updated: 20:04 EDT, 27 April 2018

It will be his 28th visit to Old Trafford as a manager and Arsene Wenger has hinted it may not be his last.

'In France we say "au revoir" which means we might see you again,' said the outgoing Arsenal manager, smiling.

Wenger's appetite for work remains and it is feasible he may return to Old Trafford as coach of another team. But he will not fool anyone if he pretends it will be anything like the same.

Arsene Wenger will visit Old Trafford for one last game as Arsenal manager on Sunday
Arsene Wenger will visit Old Trafford for one last game as Arsenal manager on Sunday

Arsene Wenger will visit Old Trafford for one last game as Arsenal manager on Sunday

During the years when Wenger was making his unique mark on the Premier League, his rivalry with Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United went some way to defining both the highs and the lows of the period.

When Arsenal were strong under Wenger, they were strong at Old Trafford. When they were not, they were often exposed. On Sunday, one would imagine the United support will rise to him. They certainly should.

Between 1997 and 2004, when it was either United or Arsenal who won the Premier League, neither would have been quite as strong had the other not been around. As such, Wenger and the modern United owe each other something. It is hard to reach the top if there isn't somebody pushing you.

Wenger hinted at this on Saturday when he said: 'I don't know what kind of reception I will get but there have been some great battles in 22 years and if I get a good reception I will take it.

Wenger enjoyed an enthralling rivalry with fellow managerial great Sir Alex Ferguson
Wenger enjoyed an enthralling rivalry with fellow managerial great Sir Alex Ferguson

Wenger enjoyed an enthralling rivalry with fellow managerial great Sir Alex Ferguson

Wenger: United had a 'great team' with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co
Wenger: United had a 'great team' with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co

Wenger: United had a 'great team' with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co

'Manchester United is a massive club with fantastic players. When I look back now I realise what a great team they were. They had Giggs, Scholes, Beckham, Ronaldo and Rooney, all young players.

'Then you see what they have done later and that shows the challenge we always had. They had an unbelievable team. I realise that better at a distance now than I did at the time.'

Wenger lost his first game 1-0 at Old Trafford in November 1996. Arsenal had a horror show there almost five years later as they lost 6-1 but were back to clinch the title a year later with a goal from Sylvain Wiltord.

That victory prompted Arsenal's former vice-chairman David Dein to stand on the steps of the directors' box after the game and talk of a 'power shift in English football'. As it turned out Wenger only won one more title and that, as much as anything, is why he will leave at the season's end.

Arsenal manager Wenger celebrates winning the league at Old Trafford in May 2002
Arsenal manager Wenger celebrates winning the league at Old Trafford in May 2002

Arsenal manager Wenger celebrates winning the league at Old Trafford in May 2002

United once considered hiring him. Former chairman Martin Edwards told in his recent autobiography of a meeting with Wenger before Ferguson's volte-face on his plans to retire in 2001.

Wenger was coy when asked about that this week. 'Yes I met Martin Edwards,' he said. 'Many people came to see me but I was always loyal to my club.' As neutrals, we should be glad that nothing came of that. Had it, we would have been denied one of modern football's great rivalries.

The relationship between Wenger and Ferguson was toxic for a while, no matter what they may tell you now. Wenger thought his great rival carried too much weight and influence with the FA and the media, while Ferguson couldn't stand the Frenchman's erudite image. Ferguson took to patronising - unintentionally it must be said - Wenger as his rival's star waned over the last decade but any tribute he leads at Old Trafford on Sunday will be heartfelt.

Jose Mourinho has also said the right things this week and on Friday even went so far as to admit that some of his verbal exchanges with Wenger over the years had overstepped the line.

Wenger gestures as he is made to watch closing minutes from the Old Trafford stands in 2009
Wenger gestures as he is made to watch closing minutes from the Old Trafford stands in 2009

Wenger gestures as he is made to watch closing minutes from the Old Trafford stands in 2009

Wenger and Arsenal suffered a humiliating 8-2 loss at the hands of United back in 2011
Wenger and Arsenal suffered a humiliating 8-2 loss at the hands of United back in 2011

Wenger and Arsenal suffered a humiliating 8-2 loss at the hands of United back in 2011

The Frenchman has had a heated relationship with Jose Mourinho down the years
The Frenchman has had a heated relationship with Jose Mourinho down the years

The Frenchman has had a heated relationship with Jose Mourinho down the years

Mourinho once dismissed Wenger as a 'specialist in failure' and said on Friday night: 'There are little things where it would be obviously better without them; some gestures, some words. I feel better now without it, no doubt about it.'

Wenger was no angel himself and does not claim to be. He could fight ugly when he felt it necessary and has always been the most terrible of losers.

'I want to go out peacefully,' he smiled when asked about Mourinho this week. 'Don't push me into a confrontation. He is a great manager.'

Part of Wenger will hate the fuss and the niceness that will greet him on Sunday as he takes the long walk from corner flag to dugout at Old Trafford. He would prefer to be feared.

But - like it or not - he has earned his parade. Other Arsenal managers will follow over the years but none will leave such a footprint.

KEY BATTLES AT OLD TRAFFORD 

NOVEMBER 1996: THE FERGIE FEUD IS BORN

The seeds of Arsene Wenger’s epic rivalry with Sir Alex Ferguson were planted after the Frenchman lost 1-0 on his first trip to Old Trafford. Ferguson said of his foe: 'They say he's an intelligent man, right? Speaks five languages? I've got a 15-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast who speaks five languages.'

MARCH 1998: GUNNERS’ DOUBLE DUTCHMAN

Arsenal trailed United by 12 points in December but Marc Overmars struck the Gunners' first goal at Old Trafford since 1991 to seal a 1-0 win that set them on the way to the Double.

FEBRUARY 2001: THRASHED 6-1

This drubbing - after which Wenger admitted his side defended 'like a youth team' - put United 16 points clear of Arsenal. When asked if the title race was over, Wenger said: 'We were finished before the game.'

MAY 2002: TITLE TRIUMPH

Sylvain Wiltord capped a gutsy team performance with the winning goal as Arsenal clinched the title in United's back yard. Arsenal would finish the season unbeaten away from home - a glimpse of their invincibility in years to come.

SEPTEMBER 2003: BATTLE OF OLD TRAFFORD

Ruud van Nistelrooy was harangued by Arsenal players including Sportsmail's Martin Keown after missing a stoppage-time penalty to end the Gunners' unbeaten start to the season. They would become the only side to complete a 38-game campaign without defeat.

OCTOBER 2004: BATTLE OF THE BUFFET

Van Nistelrooy redeemed himself, this time converting a spot kick in a 2-0 win that ended Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten run. But the fiery clash is best remembered for the post-match tunnel fracas in which a slice of pizza was hurled at Ferguson - with Arsenal's Cesc Fabregas last year admitting he was the culprit.

MAY 2009: UNITED MAKE IT THREE IN A ROW

United battled to a 0-0 draw to win their third-successive title. Arsenal’s Fabregas and Robin van Persie squandered chances to make Ferguson wait another week for his 11th Premier League crown.

AUGUST 2009: WHY ALWAYS ME?

Sent to the stands for kicking a water bottle in this 2-1 defeat, Wenger responded to a late Van Persie goal being chalked off by standing on the dugout with his arms outstretched... much to the glee of the United fans.

AUGUST 2011: I'D 8-2 BE YOU

That was the joke levelled against Gunners fans after Wayne Rooney’s hat-trick consigned Arsenal to their worst defeat since 1896. Wenger said: 'Of course you feel humiliated when you concede eight goals.'

MARCH 2015: WELBECK'S HAPPY RETURN

Back at Old Trafford for the first time since his £16million move to Arsenal, Danny Welbeck struck the winner in a 2-1 victory to fire his new club to the FA Cup semi-finals. It was Wenger's first win at the ground since 2006.

By Xavier Greenwood 

 

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Diego Maradona leaves UAE side Al Fujairah after failing to secure promotion

FA meltdown after vote of no confidence threat over Wembley sale plan

Arsene Wenger full of praise for old foes Manchester United

TERRY VENABLES EXCLUSIVE: 'Mo Salah is still third best in the world behind Messi and Ronaldo'

David de Gea on his incredible journey to being the best in the world

Chelsea ramp up preparations for Swansea clash as Antonio Conte's side chase down Tottenham

David de Gea has lunch with fiancee and Manchester United keeper coach

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More