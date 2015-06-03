Diego Maradona leaves UAE side Al Fujairah after failing to secure promotion

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 19:49 EDT, 27 April 2018 | Updated: 19:49 EDT, 27 April 2018

Diego Maradona has left his position as manager of United Arab Emirates' side Al Fujairah after they missed out on automatic promotion from the second tier.

Al Fujairah were held to a 1-1 draw by Khor Fakkan on Friday meaning they could finish no higher than third place in the UAE First Division league.

Maradona had been manager of Al Fujairah since May, his second managerial spell in the UAE after previously taking charge of Al Wasl back in 2011-12.

His Al Fujairah squad was comprised almost exclusively of domestic-based players with the exception of Argentina's Danilo Carando and France's Omar Kossoko.

Maradona also managed the Argentina national team from 2008 until 2010, including taking his country to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The football icon has been featured in a remarkable mural in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, which depicts him alongside Lionel Messi.

In the reworked version of Michaelangelo's 'Creation of Adam', Maradona replaces God while Messi fills in for Adam.

Michelangelo's original, painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the early 1500s, tells the story of the Book of Genesis in which God gives life to the first man.