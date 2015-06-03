Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018
‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018
Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Cosby confined to his home as team decries his case a 'public lynching'

Trump campaign panned by House Intel Committee for Trump Tower meeting

PA Congressman resigns after using taxpayer money to settle sex claim

'Golden State Killer' makes his first appearance in court

Hunting is suspended in Maine as massive manhunt continues

Othman Benjelloun

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Michiel Le Roux

Mohamed Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Matthew Ashimolowo

Diego Maradona leaves UAE side Al Fujairah after failing to secure promotion

27/04/2018 19:49:00
  • Diego Maradona left his position as manager of UAE second-tier side Al Fujairah
  • Maradona was in charge since May but failed to secure automatic promotion
  • A 1-1 draw with Khor Fakkan on Friday meant Al Fujairah won't finish above third 
  • The Argentine legend was previously in charge of UAE outfit Al-Wasl in 2011-12 

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 19:49 EDT, 27 April 2018

Diego Maradona has left his position as manager of United Arab Emirates' side Al Fujairah after they missed out on automatic promotion from the second tier. 

Al Fujairah were held to a 1-1 draw by Khor Fakkan on Friday meaning they could finish no higher than third place in the UAE First Division league. 

Maradona had been manager of Al Fujairah since May, his second managerial spell in the UAE after previously taking charge of Al Wasl back in 2011-12. 

Diego Maradona has left his position as manager of United Arab Emirates' side Al Fujairah

His Al Fujairah squad was comprised almost exclusively of domestic-based players with the exception of Argentina's Danilo Carando and France's Omar Kossoko.

Maradona also managed the Argentina national team from 2008 until 2010, including taking his country to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.  

The football icon has been featured in a remarkable mural in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, which depicts him alongside Lionel Messi. 

In the reworked version of Michaelangelo's 'Creation of Adam', Maradona replaces God while Messi fills in for Adam.   

Michelangelo's original, painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the early 1500s, tells the story of the Book of Genesis in which God gives life to the first man. 

Maradona had been in charge of Al Fujairah since May but failed to gain automatic promotion

