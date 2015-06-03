LMC Fine MFM, Plateau United Over Misconduct

By Adeboye Amosu:

The League Management Company have fined MFM FC the sum N3m for breaching the league framework and rules in their Nigeria Professional Football League match day 18 encounter against River United, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The encounter at the Agege Stadium, Lagos ended in a 1-1 draw.

The LMC announced in a series of tweets on Friday that they fined the club N1m for their fans’ encroachment onto the field of play immediately after the match at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The Olukoya Boys have also been fined N1m for failing to provide adequate and effective crowd control in the course of the game.

They will also forfeit N1m for failing to control and ensure proper conduct of their officials during the game.

League champions Plateau United also did not escape the LMC hammer as they were also fined N1m for issuing public statements capable of bringing the league to disrepute following the incident in their match day 18 encounter against Heartland at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Both clubs have 48 hours to respond in writing to submit to the decisions or elect to appear before the NFF Disciplinary Committee.

The LMC in an earlier decision fined Heartland N 6.25m and docked the Naze Millionaires three points for various offences in the game against Plateau United.

