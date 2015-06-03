Kayode Scores Again As Shakhtar Stay Top In Ukraine

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria forward Kayode Olanrewaju was the hero as he grabbed the winning goal for Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk who beat Mariupol 1-0 in a league game at the Illichivets Stadium on Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Kayode netted the decisive goal 25 minutes from time after he was set up by Goncalves dos Santos.

It was the 24-year-old’s second goal in four league games and third goal in five games in all competitions for the Miners who cemented their place at the top of the log with three games remaining before the end of the campaign.

He is on loan at the club from English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Shakhtar sit at the top of the table with 69 points, six more than second-placed Dynamo Kiev who could cut the lead to three with a win against Vorskla.

Paulo Fonseca’s men are on course to win a domestic double this season after booking a place in the final of the Ukrainian Cup last week.

They will face title rivals Dynamo Kiev in the final on May 9 at the Dnipro Arena.

