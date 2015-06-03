Guardiola Unaware Of Arsenal Interest In Arteta As City Chase EPL Records

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he is unaware of any moves from Arsenal to lure one of his assistants Mikel Arteta to the Emirates next season.

Ex-Gunner Arteta is one of the top candidates considered as a replacement for Arsene Wenger who will step down from his position at Arsenal at the end of the season.

“We are so comfortable working with Arteta, he is one of the reasons we have been successful this season but I don’t know Arsenal’s plan,” Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at West Ham.

“My opinion on Mikel is overwhelming.”

Guardiola also stated that his side are firmly focused on finishing the season on a good note.

“We had some days off and now we train for West Ham. If the records help us to be more focused then that is perfect,” he said referring to City’s attempts to break the EPL points and goals records.

“Our main target was to win the title and finish the season and then we will talk to the club about the players – who will stay and who will go.”

Guardiola also praised Leroy Sane who was voted the PFA young player of the season.

The German winger has been in incredible form this season, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further 14 in all competitions for Manchester City.

“I think the most important thing is @LeroySane19’s consistency. His quality speaks for itself.

“For me the most important thing about Leroy is his gap and space to be a better player. In every training session he’s better and better. He has huge potential.”

