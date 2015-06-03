Latest News

#BBNaija: I Have Started Receiving My Prizes – Miracle Thanks CloseUp Nigeria

27/04/2018 16:34:00
PDP Supports Melaye, Urges Members To Vote Against His Recall

27/04/2018 16:47:00
How Heartbreak Inspired Me – Adekunle Gold

27/04/2018 16:51:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Should the Western world trust a tyrant who has murdered North Koreans in their thousands? 

Let us in: 345 migrants in caravan criticized by Trump arrive at US border

Golden State Killer's youngest rape victim Margaret Wardlow speaks out

Rachel Maddow, Maria Shriver and 60 other female NBC News staffers sign letter backing Brokaw

Did Meghan set up Harry’s ex Chelsy with one of her divorced pals?

Strive Masiyiwa

Anas Sefrioui

Aliko Dangote

Adrian Gore

Oba Otudeko

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Oyakhilome

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Football

Conte: Chelsea Won’t Give Up EPL Top Four Chase

27/04/2018 11:13:00

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that his side will not give up hope of claiming a Champions League ticket at the end of the season despite their position in the Premier League table.

The Blues, who will face Swansea City on Saturday, in another key fixture at the Liberty Stadium, ate fifth in the EPL table, five points behind Tottenham Hotspur who occupy fourth place.

The dethroned Premier League champions will need to win all their remaining four matches and hope Spurs stumble on the way to claim a top four spot which will guarantee participation in the Champions League next season.

“We have to try to get three points tomorrow. It won’t be easy and we are playing against a team fighting against relegation. They are in good form and we need to try to put a bit of pressure on those ahead of us,” Conte stated during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Swansea game on Friday.

“To be realistic, It won’t be easy but we must try to get more points possible from now until the end. We have to play games very difficult but if we want to have a hope we need to get points.
” Now the reality is that Tottenham have a big advantage, five points more than us. The only way to put a bit of pressure on them is to get three points tomorrow. Otherwise it will be difficult.”

A win against against Swansea will be Conte’s number 50 in the Premier League since he took charge of the West London side last season.

”To be honest, I am not interested in the stats. For me it was the same when I was a player. If you ask me how many appearances I had I don’t know, or goals did I score, I don’t know,” he stated.

“For sure I think the players and I are trying to do our best. The best is to try to win every game. This season we are struggling a lot, but I am happy if I can get another win.”

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN

