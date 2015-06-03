Iniesta Announces Barcelona Departure, Won’t Stay In Europe

Spanish midfield legend Andrés Iniesta has announced he will quit Barcelona at the end of the season.

Iniesta came through the youth system with the club and turned professional in 2001, making 669 appearances in 16 seasons and winning 31 major trophies with the club.

The 33-year-old won eight LaLiga titles with the club and four Champions Leagues, and scored the only goal as Spain beat Holland to win the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“This is my last season here,” Iniesta said in a press conference in Barcelona on Friday.

“My only aim was to be a success at this club and I have done that.”

Iniesta’s emotional press conference was witnessed by a number of members of the Barça first team.

On his future, Iniesta revealed he will not be playing in Europe, fueling speculations he will be joining Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in the Chinese Super League.

“There are still things to be sorted,” he added.

“I have said I will never play against Barça, so I won’t play in Europe.”

