Trump Warns: Don’t Dare To Oppose USA World Cup Hosting Bid

United States of America President Donald Trump has warned countries that will not support a joint bid from the his country, Canada and Mexico to host the World Cup in 2026.

The United States last hosted the FIFA World Cup in 1994 but failed to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia.

Morocco have made a bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup just as there is a joint bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico to host the Mundial.

But Morocco’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup has been backed by several countries from the Gulf region, in Africa and some part of Europe which has put the chances of a joint bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico in jeopardy.

“The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?” prolific tweeter Trump tweeted on Thursday night.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto also backed Trump’s decision on the joint bid.

“We can have differences but soccer unites us. Together we support the bid of Mexico, Canada and the USA to host the 2026 World Cup. @realDonaldTrump @JustinTrudeau.”

The vote to award the 2026 event takes place on 13 June in Moscow at world governing body FIFA’s annual congress.

FIFA have also agreed to publish the choice of each voting member for transparency.

