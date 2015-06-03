Keyamo: Supreme Court Didn’t Sack Pinnick, Giwa Case Sent Back To High Court

By Johnny Edward:

The Supreme Court of Nigeria have not sacked the current board of the Nigerian Football Federation contrary to some reports on social media, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

According to NFF legal counsel, Festus Keyamo, the case has only been referred back to the court where it began.

Chris Giwa dragged the current NFF board to the Supreme Court after he was unsatisfied with an earlier unfavourable verdict from the Appeal Court and the Federal High Court, insisting that the mandate given to his alleged board at the Chida Hotel, Abuja by the congress of the NFF in August 2013 should be upheld.

But in a tweet from the official handle of the NFF quoting Keyamo on Friday, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria explained the Supreme Court verdict.

“Nobody should cause unnecessary panic in Nigeria’s football,” Keyamo was quoted on the official Twitter handle of the NFF.

“That’s my case. Supreme Court DID NOT NULLIFY AMAJU ‘s Election.The Supreme Court did NOT remove Amaju from office.

“The Supreme Court only referred the case back to the Federal High Court to be tried properly to know which of the elections held in 2014 was right.

“Amaju was NOT a party to the case at the Supreme Court so the court could not have removed a party from office without joining the party and hearing from the party.”

Other NFF officials also clarified the ruling, insisting that their board is still in charge and Nigeria’s Russia 2018 World Cup plans are on course.

