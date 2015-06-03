Liverpool vs Stoke City, LIVE score - Premier League match at Anfield

Liverpool vs Stoke City, LIVE score - Premier League match at Anfieldby Rohan Toure 28/04/2018 08:18:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Liverpool take on Stoke City at Anfield in the Premier League's early kick-off
- This match comes inbetween Liverpool's Champions League semi with Roma
- Jurgen Klopp is likely to rest a number of first-choice player ahead of second leg
- Liverpool will be full of confidence following their 5-2 win over the Italians
- Stoke need a victory as they attempt to bridge a four-point gap to safety
- Liverpool XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kalian, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Ings
- Stoke XI: Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Bauer, Allen, Badou, Shaqiri, Crouch, Diouf
By James Dutton For Mailonline
Published: 05:58 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 08:01 EDT, 28 April 2018
Liverpool take on relegation-threatened Stoke City in a Premier League clash bookended by their Champions League semi-final with Roma.
Jurgen Klopp is certain to rest some of his star players even though Liverpool will take a 5-2 advantage to Rome on Wednesday night.
The Reds are all but assured of a top four place, but Stoke desperately need the points if they are to bridge the four-point gap to safety.
Join JAMES DUTTON for live coverage of this 12.30pm clash.
If you are using the app, please click here to view today’s live blog
Click Here to Comment on this Article