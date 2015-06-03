Southampton vs Bournemouth, LIVE score: Plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League action

Southampton vs Bournemouth, LIVE score: Plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League actionby Rohan Toure 28/04/2018 08:11:00 0 comments 1 Views
- There are five 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon
- West Brom will be relegated if they fail to win at Newcastle United
- Southampton need to beat local rivals Bournemouth to keep alive survival hopes
- Huddersfield host Everton as they aim to make absolutely sure of safety
- Crystal Palace will be likewise as they host Leicester City at Selhurst Park
- Elsewhere, seventh-placed Burnley take on Brighton at Turf Moor
By James Dutton For Mailonline
Published: 08:09 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 08:11 EDT, 28 April 2018
Relegation issues take centre stage on a busy Premier League afternoon with five 3pm kick-offs up and down the country.
Southampton, who are currently four points from safety in 18th position, take on local rivals Bournemouth at St Mary's.
Elsewhere, Huddersfield host Everton as the Terrier look to make absolutely sure of top-flight football next season, while Crystal Palace will do likewise as they host Leicester City.
West Brom will be relegated if they fail to beat Newcastle United, while Burnley play Brighton.
Join JAMES DUTTON for all the action as it unfolds.
