Kyle Walker was 'with his little boy doing the Panini World Cup stickers' when City won the title  

By Will Griffee For Mailonline

Published: 07:11 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 08:08 EDT, 28 April 2018

Kyle Walker has revealed how he found out Manchester City had won the Premier League title.

The fullback was too nervous to watch Manchester United's game against West Brom so busied himself with his family.

'I was at home in the play room with my little boy doing the Panini World Cup stickers, he told Soccer AM.

Kyle Walker said he was filling in the Panini World Cup sticker album when he found out

His wife walked in and told him City had won the league so he left to celebrate

'It was on TV and I said let's go to the shop because I can't watch it. I was too nervous.

'So we went to the shop and got some stickers, a few sweets and ice creams for him and we just sat down and watched a movie and I was just doing the stickers for him.

He added: 'Then my missus ran in and said "you've won", and I was like "see you later, I'm off, I'm going down the pub!'

Walker has been a mainstay in the team this season with Pep Guardiola's champions

United's shock 1-0 defeat by West Brom at Old Trafford had confirmed City as champions after a hugely impressive campaign.

Walker is a key part of Pep Guardiola's side having signed from Tottenham for £45million.

The 27-year-old has made 40 appearances in all competitions and will no doubt be a major part of City's bid to keep the title at the Etihad next year.