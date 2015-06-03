Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Exploring Normandy's stylish seaside town of Deauville

Six-bedroom Loch Ness country house with amazing views of the beauty spot goes on sale for £800,000

German chancellor Angela Merkel hit by vicious poster campaign

Brigitte Macron says Melania Trump can't step outside White House

Alfie Evans dies after five days without life support

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Chris Kirubi

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Miloud Chaabi

Mohamed Al Fayed

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Football

Man City boss Pep Guardiola claims Leroy Sane should aim to 'emulate' Ryan Giggs

by 28/04/2018 08:01:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Leroy Sane was named PFA Young Player of the Year for Manchester City
  • Manager Pep Guardiola praised the winger's consistency this season
  • Premier League champions travel to West Ham United on Sunday 

By Andy Hampson, Press Association

Published: 08:01 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 08:01 EDT, 28 April 2018

Pep Guardiola expects Leroy Sane to develop into an even better player.

Winger Sane was last week named as PFA Young Player of the Year after playing an outstanding role in City's Premier League title success.

City boss Guardiola feels the 22-year-old German has hit an excellent level but, as with another player to have shone in Raheem Sterling, he anticipates more in future.

Leroy Sane trains on Friday with team-mates ahead of their Sunday trip to West Ham United
The German winger was recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year after a stunning year
Guardiola said: 'The most important thing for Leroy is consistency during the games. One guy or two guys can play good for a short period, but he's been good during a long period, excellent.

'His consistency was the most valuable thing. His quality speaks for itself.

'But with Leroy and Sterling you have a feeling, the most exciting part, for a manager, is he has a gap, space to be a better player. It depends on them.

'Leroy and Raz, they can be better with the basics, understanding the game. But both of them have huge potential. We cannot forget they are only 22 and 23.'

Sane has been crucial in City's attack in their march towards the Premier League title
Manager Pep Guardiola practises his kick-ups in training having praised Sane's consistency
Guardiola claimed Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is a good target for Sane to emulate
Sane has been likened to Ryan Giggs but Guardiola feels it is too early in his career to be making comparisons with the former Manchester United star.

'It's too early,' said Guardiola. 'They are left-footed, quick and for their full-backs it's not easy to face them.

'But Ryan is a legend in world football - not just in Man United, England, Wales. Leroy has a good target to try to emulate Ryan Giggs.'

Champions City, who are 16 points clear at the top of the table, continue to play out their season with a trip to West Ham on Sunday.

Benjamin Mendy will be hoping for more first team minutes as he trains on Friday
Mendy came back from seven months out to return for City against Swansea last weekend
Left-back Benjamin Mendy, who returned as a substitute against Swansea last weekend after seven months out with a knee injury, will hope for more game time. The 23-year-old could still have time to win a place in France's World Cup squad.

Guardiola said: '(Didier) Deschamps has to decide on that. After six or seven months you need time to reschedule your brain, your knee, your football skills.

'But in the last three weeks or more the important thing is he's done everything with us. It's a joy to train with him. That's good.'

 

