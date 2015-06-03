Huddersfield 0-2 Everton: Idrissa Gueye and Cenk Tosun pile relegation pressure on the hosts

By Mike Keegan For Mailonline

The anti-Allardyce chants had just ended when Idrissa Gueye fired in a second of the afternoon to cap an efficient away performance which put the hosts in real trouble. Everton’s manager responded by aiming a fist-pump at the bench.

You would imagine had he aimed it at the away end he may have prompted some hand gestures of a different kind in response. And so it goes. Under the former England manager’s guidance, Everton have now picked up 33 points – second to nobody outside the top five.

Football’s equivalent of Ronseal is doing what he always does. The problem is, Everton’s fans do not appear to want what it says on the tin. It is not pretty, but it works. Here, Huddersfield became the latest victims thanks to Cenk Tosun’s first-half strike and Gueye’s second-half game ender.

Idrissa Gueye celebrates doubling Everton's lead over Huddersfield Town along with team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin

Gueye's strike from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 was just reward for Everton who strolled to victory at Huddersfield

Tousn fires in the opening goal as Christopher Schindler (left) and Rajiv van la Parra look on for Huddersfield Town

Cenk Tosun is congratulated by Everton team-mates after opening the scoring in the first half at the John Smith's Stadium

Theo Walcott provided the assist for Tosun, and was the first to congratulate his team-mate on the opening goal

Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford punches the air with delight after seeing Everton take the lead in the Premier League clash

MATCH FACTS, PLAYER RATINGS AND LEAGUE TABLE HUDDERSFIELD TOWN (4-2-3-1): Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler,Kongolo, Hogg (Malone 62), Mooy, Quaner (Billing 59), Pritchard, Van La Parra (Depoitre 75), Mounie. Subs: Smith, Coleman, Lowe, Stankovic. Booked: Hogg. EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Jagielka, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Rooney (Davies 63), Walcott, Tosun (Niasse 72), Vlasic (Funes Mori 75). Subs: Bolasie, Martina, Robles, Baningime. Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

This is how Idrissa Gueye (No 17) doubled Everton's lead over Huddersfield late in the second half. CLICK HERE to find out more from our MATCH ZONE

Allardyce vowed that he would be in charge of Everton next season. It was not music to the ears of large numbers of the club’s travelling support. Before the match a banner held up by those who had made the journey declared: ‘No need for surveys – get out of our club’. Less than 20 minutes had elapsed before the first chant of ‘F*** off, Sam Allardyce’ rang out from the away end. Message received.

Chances were, unsurprisingly, at a premium. The home side’s first sight of goal came when the impressive Alex Pritchard teed up Rajiv Van La Parra, but the Dutchman, on the run, could only drill his shot high over the bar.

Everton had spent the majority of the half trying to hit their hosts on the break. It came as no surprise that their opener came from a Huddersfield attack. Perhaps trying to force the issue, Van La Parra tried an ambitious crossfield ball to Collin Quaner.

But the pass was too far in front of his teammate and was intercepted by the alert Theo Walcott. The former Arsenal man turned on the pace, racing into the Huddersfield half, drawing three defenders to him and managing to play in Tosun as he lost his balance.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner reacts following his side miss a chance during the Premier League encounter

Phil Jagielka (left), Seamus Coleman (second left) and Idrissa Gueye attempt to charge down Huddersfield's Collin Quaner

Coleman turned to acrobatics to clear the ball as Huddersfield's Alex Pritchard looks on during the first half

Pickford races off his line to claim the ball in front of Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie who reflects on a missed chance

The Turk had plenty to do but he did it well, taking the ball into the area before firing across Lossl and into the bottom corner.

Huddersfield’s goalkeeper may have gone down in instalments but it was a fine finish from a player who has adapted well to life in the Premier League. Before many had taken their seats for the second half it was almost game over but, following a scramble, Nikola Vlasic could only shoot straight at Lossl from around 12 yards out.

On 53 minutes, another glorious chance went begging when Huddersfield’s offside trap from a Leighton Baines free-kick failed but Seamus Coleman, unmarked at the far post, could only scuff an effort at Lossl. Frustrations were growing among Huddersfield wonderful, noisy followers.

The groans cascaded down from the stands when Pritchard, set up by Steve Mounie in a rare opening, appeared to miss the ball. The substitution of a subdued Wayne Rooney drew some boos from the away end while the removal of goalscorer Tosun, who had picked up a knock moments earlier, prompted another expletive-laden chorus of the one telling the manager what to do.

Moments after that had died down it was 2-0 when, with Huddersfield pressing, Gueye drilled into the bottom corner from a Leighton Baines pull back. Huddersfield are one of three teams not to win a game in which they have been behind this season.

They have lost 16 of the 18 matches in which they conceded the first goal. That statistic did not end here. David Wagner’s men have the finishing line in sight but they are not over it.

Three points separate them from the drop zone. It would be a shame if it ended in tears. Trips to Manchester City and Chelsea, followed by the visit of Arsenal, would suggest they may be up against it.

Huddersfield fans raised banners in support of railed seating as the players took the pitch at the John Smith's Stadium

Everton supporters meanwhile led protests against manager Sam Allardyce in the away section of the ground

Sam Allardyce (right) looks on frustrated from the touchline while his counterpart Wagner also observes play