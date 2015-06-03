Huddersfield 0-2 Everton: Idrissa Gueye and Cenk Tosun pile relegation pressure on the hosts

Latest News

Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Latest News

Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Latest News

Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

British Airways launches direct flight to Nashville from London

0out of 5

Pudding Bridge founder slams new trend in charging for your wedding

0out of 5

Family vacation turns to tragedy when a boy is swept away by an enormous wave in North Carolina  

0out of 5

Florida shooting suspect made threats against his middle school in 2013

0out of 5

16-year-old Irish schoolgirl creates optical illusions with makeup

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Football

Huddersfield 0-2 Everton: Idrissa Gueye and Cenk Tosun pile relegation pressure on the hosts

by 28/04/2018 12:18:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Everton confirm a top-ten finish in the Premier League after comfortable victory at Huddersfield Town
  • Goals from Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye secured comfortable win for Toffees against toothless Terriers
  • David Wagner's side are three points away from the relegation zone but face nightmare last three games
  • Terriers travel to champions Manchester City and Chelsea before hosting Arsenal on final day of the season 

By Mike Keegan For Mailonline

Published: 11:51 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 12:07 EDT, 28 April 2018

The anti-Allardyce chants had just ended when Idrissa Gueye fired in a second of the afternoon to cap an efficient away performance which put the hosts in real trouble. Everton’s manager responded by aiming a fist-pump at the bench.

You would imagine had he aimed it at the away end he may have prompted some hand gestures of a different kind in response. And so it goes. Under the former England manager’s guidance, Everton have now picked up 33 points – second to nobody outside the top five.

Football’s equivalent of Ronseal is doing what he always does. The problem is, Everton’s fans do not appear to want what it says on the tin. It is not pretty, but it works. Here, Huddersfield became the latest victims thanks to Cenk Tosun’s first-half strike and Gueye’s second-half game ender.  

Idrissa Gueye celebrates doubling Everton's lead over Huddersfield Town along with team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin
Idrissa Gueye celebrates doubling Everton's lead over Huddersfield Town along with team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin

Idrissa Gueye celebrates doubling Everton's lead over Huddersfield Town along with team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin

Gueye's strike from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 was just reward for Everton who strolled to victory at Huddersfield
Gueye's strike from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 was just reward for Everton who strolled to victory at Huddersfield

Gueye's strike from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 was just reward for Everton who strolled to victory at Huddersfield

Tousn fires in the opening goal as Christopher Schindler (left) and Rajiv van la Parra look on for Huddersfield Town
Tousn fires in the opening goal as Christopher Schindler (left) and Rajiv van la Parra look on for Huddersfield Town

Tousn fires in the opening goal as Christopher Schindler (left) and Rajiv van la Parra look on for Huddersfield Town

Cenk Tosun is congratulated by Everton team-mates after opening the scoring in the first half at the John Smith's Stadium
Cenk Tosun is congratulated by Everton team-mates after opening the scoring in the first half at the John Smith's Stadium

Cenk Tosun is congratulated by Everton team-mates after opening the scoring in the first half at the John Smith's Stadium

Theo Walcott provided the assist for Tosun, and was the first to congratulate his team-mate on the opening goal
Theo Walcott provided the assist for Tosun, and was the first to congratulate his team-mate on the opening goal

Theo Walcott provided the assist for Tosun, and was the first to congratulate his team-mate on the opening goal

Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford punches the air with delight after seeing Everton take the lead in the Premier League clash
Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford punches the air with delight after seeing Everton take the lead in the Premier League clash

Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford punches the air with delight after seeing Everton take the lead in the Premier League clash

MATCH FACTS, PLAYER RATINGS AND LEAGUE TABLE 

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN (4-2-3-1): Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler,Kongolo, Hogg (Malone 62), Mooy, Quaner (Billing 59), Pritchard, Van La Parra (Depoitre 75), Mounie.

Subs: Smith, Coleman, Lowe, Stankovic.

Booked: Hogg. 

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Jagielka, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Rooney (Davies 63), Walcott, Tosun (Niasse 72), Vlasic (Funes Mori 75).

Subs: Bolasie, Martina, Robles, Baningime.

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

Season at a glance

  • Premier League
  • Premier League
  • Championship
  • League One
  • League Two
  • Scottish Premiership
  • Scottish Div 1
  • Scottish Div 2
  • Scottish Div 3
  • Ligue 1
  • Serie A
  • La Liga
  • Bundesliga

 

This is how Idrissa Gueye (No 17) doubled Everton's lead over Huddersfield late in the second half. CLICK HERE to find out more from our MATCH ZONE

Allardyce vowed that he would be in charge of Everton next season. It was not music to the ears of large numbers of the club’s travelling support. Before the match a banner held up by those who had made the journey declared: ‘No need for surveys – get out of our club’. Less than 20 minutes had elapsed before the first chant of ‘F*** off, Sam Allardyce’ rang out from the away end. Message received.

Chances were, unsurprisingly, at a premium. The home side’s first sight of goal came when the impressive Alex Pritchard teed up Rajiv Van La Parra, but the Dutchman, on the run, could only drill his shot high over the bar.

Everton had spent the majority of the half trying to hit their hosts on the break. It came as no surprise that their opener came from a Huddersfield attack. Perhaps trying to force the issue, Van La Parra tried an ambitious crossfield ball to Collin Quaner.

But the pass was too far in front of his teammate and was intercepted by the alert Theo Walcott. The former Arsenal man turned on the pace, racing into the Huddersfield half, drawing three defenders to him and managing to play in Tosun as he lost his balance. 

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner reacts following his side miss a chance during the Premier League encounter
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner reacts following his side miss a chance during the Premier League encounter

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner reacts following his side miss a chance during the Premier League encounter

Phil Jagielka (left), Seamus Coleman (second left) and Idrissa Gueye attempt to charge down Huddersfield's Collin Quaner
Phil Jagielka (left), Seamus Coleman (second left) and Idrissa Gueye attempt to charge down Huddersfield's Collin Quaner

Phil Jagielka (left), Seamus Coleman (second left) and Idrissa Gueye attempt to charge down Huddersfield's Collin Quaner

Coleman turned to acrobatics to clear the ball as Huddersfield's Alex Pritchard looks on during the first half
Coleman turned to acrobatics to clear the ball as Huddersfield's Alex Pritchard looks on during the first half

Coleman turned to acrobatics to clear the ball as Huddersfield's Alex Pritchard looks on during the first half

Pickford races off his line to claim the ball in front of Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie who reflects on a missed chance
Pickford races off his line to claim the ball in front of Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie who reflects on a missed chance

Pickford races off his line to claim the ball in front of Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie who reflects on a missed chance

The Turk had plenty to do but he did it well, taking the ball into the area before firing across Lossl and into the bottom corner.

Huddersfield’s goalkeeper may have gone down in instalments but it was a fine finish from a player who has adapted well to life in the Premier League. Before many had taken their seats for the second half it was almost game over but, following a scramble, Nikola Vlasic could only shoot straight at Lossl from around 12 yards out.

On 53 minutes, another glorious chance went begging when Huddersfield’s offside trap from a Leighton Baines free-kick failed but Seamus Coleman, unmarked at the far post, could only scuff an effort at Lossl. Frustrations were growing among Huddersfield wonderful, noisy followers.

The groans cascaded down from the stands when Pritchard, set up by Steve Mounie in a rare opening, appeared to miss the ball. The substitution of a subdued Wayne Rooney drew some boos from the away end while the removal of goalscorer Tosun, who had picked up a knock moments earlier, prompted another expletive-laden chorus of the one telling the manager what to do.

Moments after that had died down it was 2-0 when, with Huddersfield pressing, Gueye drilled into the bottom corner from a Leighton Baines pull back. Huddersfield are one of three teams not to win a game in which they have been behind this season.

They have lost 16 of the 18 matches in which they conceded the first goal. That statistic did not end here. David Wagner’s men have the finishing line in sight but they are not over it.

Three points separate them from the drop zone. It would be a shame if it ended in tears. Trips to Manchester City and Chelsea, followed by the visit of Arsenal, would suggest they may be up against it. 

Huddersfield fans raised banners in support of railed seating as the players took the pitch at the John Smith's Stadium
Huddersfield fans raised banners in support of railed seating as the players took the pitch at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield fans raised banners in support of railed seating as the players took the pitch at the John Smith's Stadium

Everton supporters meanwhile led protests against manager Sam Allardyce in the away section of the ground
Everton supporters meanwhile led protests against manager Sam Allardyce in the away section of the ground

Everton supporters meanwhile led protests against manager Sam Allardyce in the away section of the ground

Sam Allardyce (right) looks on frustrated from the touchline  while his counterpart Wagner also observes play
Sam Allardyce (right) looks on frustrated from the touchline  while his counterpart Wagner also observes play

Sam Allardyce (right) looks on frustrated from the touchline  while his counterpart Wagner also observes play

Everton's veteran defender Leighton Baines needed a bandage applied to his head during the warm ups
Everton's veteran defender Leighton Baines needed a bandage applied to his head during the warm ups

Everton's veteran defender Leighton Baines needed a bandage applied to his head during the warm ups

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Swansea City vs Chelsea, LIVE score: Follow all the Premier League action

Southampton 2-1 Bournemouth: Dusan Tadic scores twice as Saints pick up vital three points

Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester: Roy Hodgson's men run riot after Marc Albrighton sees red

Burnley 0-0 Brighton: The Clarets all but seal a place in Europe

Huddersfield 0-2 Everton: Idrissa Gueye and Cenk Tosun pile relegation pressure on the hosts

Virgil van Dijk hails Liverpool's lethal attacking trio of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane

Man City boss Pep Guardiola claims Leroy Sane should aim to 'emulate' Ryan Giggs

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More