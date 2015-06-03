Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester: Roy Hodgson's men run riot after Marc Albrighton sees red

By Kieran Gill for The Mail on Sunday

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are all but assured of Premier League survival and, once again, Wilfried Zaha showed why he truly is the prince of Selhurst Park.

He scored, then assisted, then was rugby tackled in a one-on-one situation that led to a red card for Marc Albrighton and a final nail in the coffin for Leicester.

Where would they be without him? Quite possibly, preparing themselves for the Championship. Instead, another season in the top flight is on the horizon.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha side-footed the ball into the top corner to open the scoring for the home side

Mamadou Sakho hugged Zaha as they celebrated taking the lead against Leicester with Ruben Loftus-Cheek

James McArthur doubled the home side's advantage shortly before the half-time interval with a well-placed finish

The Palace players embrace after McArthur's goal put them two goals to the good against Leicester on Saturday afternoon

Leicester were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Mike Dean gave Marc Albrighton his marching orders

Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek got in on the act by scoring their third with a well-taken goal

Patrick Van Aanholt celebrated with team-mate Zaha after adding gloss to the scoreline minutes before the final whistle

Christian Benteke brushed himself down and got off the floor to break his goalscoring duck from the penalty spot

MATCH FACTS, LIVE LEAGUE TABLE AND MATCH ZONE Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, McArthur (Schlupp 83), Milivojevic, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek (Lee 86), Townsend (Benteke 86), Zaha; Subs not used: Speroni, Sorloth, Wan Bissaka, Kelly Goalscorers: Zaha (17), McArthur (38), Loftus-Cheek (82), Van Aanholt (84), Benteke (90) Booked: Cabaye Manager: Roy Hodgson Leicester (4-4-2): Hamer, Albrighton, Maguire, Morgan, Chilwell, Mahrez, Choudhury (Adrien Silva 46), Ndidi (Dragovic 51), Gray, Iheanacho (Diabate 46), Vardy; Subs not used: Simpson, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Barnes Goalscorers: NONE Booked: Adrien Silva Sent off: Albrighton Manager: Claude Puel Referee: Mike Dean Attendance: TBC MoM: TBD Season at a glance Premier League

Bundesliga Wilfried Zaha finished off a intricate Crystal Palace move to give the home side the lead. CLICK HERE to see more from Sportsmail's brilliant MATCH ZONE feature.

This was Palace's biggest win in the top division since December 1972 when they beat Manchester United 5-0. It felt historic and they had five separate scorers here. James McArthur, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke all got in on the act.

Loftus-Cheek in particular put in a performance that said he should be on the plane to Russia (and Gareth Southgate was here to witness it too).

The headlines will go to Zaha but spare some thought for Hodgson, whose miracle work has seen him transform a team that started the season by losing their opening seven games without scoring.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson shakes hands with Leicester boss Claude Puel ahead of kick-off at Selhurst Park

McArthur shows good composure to hold off Wilfred Ndidi and find a team-mate to retain possession for his side

A burst of acceleration sees Zaha coast past a Leicester defender as he looks to spark an attack for the home side

Leicester forward Demarai Gray falls to the ground under pressure from Yohan Cabaye during the first half at Selhurst

Kelechi Iheanacho denies the home side a third goal as he clears the ball off the line to keep Leicester in the game

'There is only one Roy Hodgson,' the Palace supporters sang. The Croydon boy gave them a fighting chance.

What we also learned here is that Leicester under Claude Puel are clueless. The visiting players may as well have been wearing flip flops. They were waving the white flag from the get-go.

It could have been worse than 5-0 too. Palace thought they had scored when Leicester goalkeeper Ben Hamer tried to punch a corner clear, but instead skewed it to James Tomkins. The centre-back's header was on target but Kelechi Iheanacho cleared off the line.

Then it was Leicester's turn. Jamie Vardy had broken through and, on the turn, whacked the ball towards goal. It had Hennessey beat but not Joel Ward, who got back to clear off the line.

Leicester boss Puel and his backroom staff look bewildered from the bench after seeing their side go two goals down

Ndidi receives medical attention from the Leicester physio but is unable to carry on after sustaining an injury after the break

Leicester midfielder Albrighton fouls Zaha with a late challenge which results in him getting a straight red card

Albrighton is visibly upset by the decision and protests to the referee Mike Dean but has to leave the field of play

Vardy was left with head in hands, and so was Puel moments later as Palace scored a goal that would not have looked out of place at the Nou Camp.

In front of the watching Southgate, beautiful build-up play by Loftus-Cheek saw the midfielder nutmeg Riyad Mahrez then feed Yohan Cabaye.

Cabaye in turn found McArthur, who back-heeled the ball to Zaha and the Palace talisman thumped it into the back of the net.

Shortly before half time, it became 2-0 and this time Zaha turned into Palace's provider. He passed to McArthur, who controlled, turned and shot into the bottom corner.

Leicester were deflated. Puel stayed sat on the substitutes' bench, looking like a man who did not have any answers.

At half time, he hauled off Iheanacho and Hamza Choudhury, bringing on Adrien Silva and Fousseni Diabate in the hope of it having a difference. It didn't.

Hamer comes off his goal line to smartly deny McArthur from scoring his second and Palace's third of the afternoon

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy fails to properly connect with a cross as the ball bounces off his side and away from goal

Palace substitute Benteke wins a penalty after being fouled by Leicester defender Maguire in the penalty area

In the 56th minute, Leicester were left down to 10 men after Albrighton dragged down Zaha, who would have been left one on one with Hamer. At first, referee Mike Dean did not give anything for the try-saving tackle. It was his assistant who decided it was a foul.

Albrighton argued but walked down the tunnel, head lowered, knowing Leicester now had a huge mountain to climb. They were a man down, had no substitutes left and trailed by two goals.

Palace showed no sympathy. They bagged a third through Loftus-Cheek after a through-ball by Mamadou Sakho and the Three Lions hopeful rounded Hamer like he was not there.

They were not done. Jeffrey Schlupp tested Hamer but the ball broke to Van Aanholt, who slotted it into the empty net. The Eagles were well and truly flying.

And there was still time for a fifth when Benteke was bundled over by Harry Maguire. Luka Milivojevic, their usual taker, was stood over the spot but Benteke fancied it. The last time he did this, he missed against Bournemouth. This time, he didn't. The striker had not scored at Selhurst Park since May of last year and looked rather relieved to put that statistic to bed.

For Palace, Premier League safety is all but theirs. For Leicester, if they continue to play like this under Puel, they will be in a relegation scrap next season.

Palace defender James Tomkins rises the highest to win an aerial duel against Leicester paid Ndidi and Harry Maguire

Leicester substitute Adrien Silva shows his frustration by pulling his shirt over his head as he marches off of the pitch