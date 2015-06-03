Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

British Airways launches direct flight to Nashville from London

Pudding Bridge founder slams new trend in charging for your wedding

Family vacation turns to tragedy when a boy is swept away by an enormous wave in North Carolina  

Florida shooting suspect made threats against his middle school in 2013

16-year-old Irish schoolgirl creates optical illusions with makeup

Youssef Mansour

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Aliko Dangote

Mohamed Mansour

Naguib Sawiris

Dag Heward-Mills

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Football

Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester: Roy Hodgson's men run riot after Marc Albrighton sees red

by 28/04/2018 12:15:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Wilfried Zaha gave Crystal Palace the lead after 17 minutes with a well-taken goal from inside the penalty box
  • Palace doubled their advantage shortly before the half-time interval through midfielder James McArthur
  • Claude Puel made two changes at half-time but things only got worse after Marc Albrighton got a straight red
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek added a third before Patrick Van Aanholt and Christian Benteke added gloss to the score

By Kieran Gill for The Mail on Sunday

Published: 11:52 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 12:15 EDT, 28 April 2018

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are all but assured of Premier League survival and, once again, Wilfried Zaha showed why he truly is the prince of Selhurst Park.

He scored, then assisted, then was rugby tackled in a one-on-one situation that led to a red card for Marc Albrighton and a final nail in the coffin for Leicester.

Where would they be without him? Quite possibly, preparing themselves for the Championship. Instead, another season in the top flight is on the horizon. 

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha side-footed the ball into the top corner to open the scoring for the home side
Mamadou Sakho hugged Zaha as they celebrated taking the lead against Leicester with Ruben Loftus-Cheek 
James McArthur doubled the home side's advantage shortly before the half-time interval with a well-placed finish
The Palace players embrace after McArthur's goal put them two goals to the good against Leicester on Saturday afternoon
Leicester were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Mike Dean gave Marc Albrighton his marching orders
Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek got in on the act by scoring their third with a well-taken goal
Patrick Van Aanholt celebrated with team-mate Zaha after adding gloss to the scoreline minutes before the final whistle
Christian Benteke brushed himself down and got off the floor to break his goalscoring duck from the penalty spot
MATCH FACTS, LIVE LEAGUE TABLE AND MATCH ZONE

Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, McArthur (Schlupp 83), Milivojevic, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek (Lee 86), Townsend (Benteke 86), Zaha;

Subs not used: Speroni, Sorloth, Wan Bissaka, Kelly

Goalscorers: Zaha (17), McArthur (38), Loftus-Cheek (82), Van Aanholt (84), Benteke (90)

Booked: Cabaye

Manager: Roy Hodgson 

Leicester (4-4-2): Hamer, Albrighton, Maguire, Morgan, Chilwell, Mahrez, Choudhury (Adrien Silva 46), Ndidi (Dragovic 51), Gray, Iheanacho (Diabate 46), Vardy;

Subs not used: Simpson, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Barnes

Goalscorers: NONE

Booked: Adrien Silva

Sent off: Albrighton 

Manager: Claude Puel 

Referee: Mike Dean

Attendance: TBC

MoM: TBD  

Wilfried Zaha finished off a intricate Crystal Palace move to give the home side the lead. CLICK HERE to see more from Sportsmail's brilliant MATCH ZONE feature.
This was Palace's biggest win in the top division since December 1972 when they beat Manchester United 5-0. It felt historic and they had five separate scorers here. James McArthur, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke all got in on the act.

Loftus-Cheek in particular put in a performance that said he should be on the plane to Russia (and Gareth Southgate was here to witness it too).

The headlines will go to Zaha but spare some thought for Hodgson, whose miracle work has seen him transform a team that started the season by losing their opening seven games without scoring. 

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson shakes hands with Leicester boss Claude Puel ahead of kick-off at Selhurst Park
McArthur shows good composure to hold off Wilfred Ndidi and find a team-mate to retain possession for his side
A burst of acceleration sees Zaha coast past a Leicester defender as he looks to spark an attack for the home side
Leicester forward Demarai Gray falls to the ground under pressure from Yohan Cabaye during the first half at Selhurst
Kelechi Iheanacho denies the home side a third goal as he clears the ball off the line to keep Leicester in the game
'There is only one Roy Hodgson,' the Palace supporters sang. The Croydon boy gave them a fighting chance.

What we also learned here is that Leicester under Claude Puel are clueless. The visiting players may as well have been wearing flip flops. They were waving the white flag from the get-go.

It could have been worse than 5-0 too. Palace thought they had scored when Leicester goalkeeper Ben Hamer tried to punch a corner clear, but instead skewed it to James Tomkins. The centre-back's header was on target but Kelechi Iheanacho cleared off the line.

Then it was Leicester's turn. Jamie Vardy had broken through and, on the turn, whacked the ball towards goal. It had Hennessey beat but not Joel Ward, who got back to clear off the line.

Leicester boss Puel and his backroom staff look bewildered from the bench after seeing their side go two goals down
Ndidi receives medical attention from the Leicester physio but is unable to carry on after sustaining an injury after the break
Leicester midfielder Albrighton fouls Zaha with a late challenge which results in him getting a straight red card 
Albrighton is visibly upset by the decision and protests to the referee Mike Dean but has to leave the field of play
Vardy was left with head in hands, and so was Puel moments later as Palace scored a goal that would not have looked out of place at the Nou Camp.

In front of the watching Southgate, beautiful build-up play by Loftus-Cheek saw the midfielder nutmeg Riyad Mahrez then feed Yohan Cabaye.

Cabaye in turn found McArthur, who back-heeled the ball to Zaha and the Palace talisman thumped it into the back of the net.

Shortly before half time, it became 2-0 and this time Zaha turned into Palace's provider. He passed to McArthur, who controlled, turned and shot into the bottom corner.

Leicester were deflated. Puel stayed sat on the substitutes' bench, looking like a man who did not have any answers.

At half time, he hauled off Iheanacho and Hamza Choudhury, bringing on Adrien Silva and Fousseni Diabate in the hope of it having a difference. It didn't.

Hamer comes off his goal line to smartly deny McArthur from scoring his second and Palace's third of the afternoon
Leicester forward Jamie Vardy fails to properly connect with a cross as the ball bounces off his side and away from goal
Palace substitute Benteke wins a penalty after being fouled by Leicester defender Maguire in the penalty area
In the 56th minute, Leicester were left down to 10 men after Albrighton dragged down Zaha, who would have been left one on one with Hamer. At first, referee Mike Dean did not give anything for the try-saving tackle. It was his assistant who decided it was a foul.

Albrighton argued but walked down the tunnel, head lowered, knowing Leicester now had a huge mountain to climb. They were a man down, had no substitutes left and trailed by two goals.

Palace showed no sympathy. They bagged a third through Loftus-Cheek after a through-ball by Mamadou Sakho and the Three Lions hopeful rounded Hamer like he was not there.

They were not done. Jeffrey Schlupp tested Hamer but the ball broke to Van Aanholt, who slotted it into the empty net. The Eagles were well and truly flying.

And there was still time for a fifth when Benteke was bundled over by Harry Maguire. Luka Milivojevic, their usual taker, was stood over the spot but Benteke fancied it. The last time he did this, he missed against Bournemouth. This time, he didn't. The striker had not scored at Selhurst Park since May of last year and looked rather relieved to put that statistic to bed.

For Palace, Premier League safety is all but theirs. For Leicester, if they continue to play like this under Puel, they will be in a relegation scrap next season. 

Palace defender James Tomkins rises the highest to win an aerial duel against Leicester paid Ndidi and Harry Maguire
Leicester substitute Adrien Silva shows his frustration by pulling his shirt over his head as he marches off of the pitch
Hodgson applauds supporters at full time after his Palace side all but assure their Premier League safety with big win
