Southampton 2-1 Bournemouth: Dusan Tadic scores twice as Saints pick up vital three points

Southampton's survival fight has been sparked into life by, well…Sparky.

Of course, Dusan Tadic deserves a huge slice of credit, his double in this south-coast derby against Bournemouth providing the Saints' hopes of staving off relegation a colossal boost.

But their manager Mark Hughes, too, is justified the acclaim thrown in his direction.

Dusan Tadic scored the winning goal of the game as Southampton claimed what could be a vital three points vs Bournemouth

Tadic's heroics ensured Mark Hughes' Southampton side ran out narrow 2-1 winners at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon

Tadic is mobbed by his team-mates after brilliantly firing Southampton into a 2-1 lead against their South Coast rivals

Tadic is snapped toe-poking home Southampton's second goal of the game past the Bournemouth defenders

PLAYER RATINGS, LEAGUE TABLE AND MATCH ZONE Southampton (3-4-2-1): McCarthy 7.5; Bednarek 7, Yoshida 7, Hoedt 7.5; Cedric 7, Romeu 7.5, Lemina 8, Bertrand 7; Tadic 8.5 (Ward-Prowse 87), Redmond 6.5 (Long 58); Austin 6.5 (Hojbjerg 72). Subs: Forster, Stephens, Long, Gabbiadini, Sims. Booked: McCarthy, Bednarek, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Cedric. Hughes: 7.5 Bournemouth: Begovic 7; Francis 5.5, Cook 5, Ake 6.5; Fraser 6.5, Lewis 6.5, Gosling 6 (Surman 72), Daniels 6; Mousset 6 (Ibe 64, 6), King 6.5; Wilson 6 (Defoe 64). Subs: Boruc, Pugh, Smith, Mings. Howe: 6 Referee - Anthony Taylor Att: 31, 778 MOM: Tadic

This is how Dusan Tadic gave Southampton the lead in the 25th minute on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Southampton were a sinking ship when he took over in March. After this crucial win against their bitter rivals, hope springs eternal.

Stoke's unlikely draw at Liverpool in the early kick-off plunged Southampton even deeper into the relegation mire; Hughes' side dropping down a place to 19th before they'd even kicked a ball.

Nevertheless, the Saints knew exactly what was at stake. Victory would provide themselves with a fighting chance of survival; defeat didn't even bare thinking about.

Bournemouth, barring a mathematical miracle, went into the clash safe in the knowledge that they'll remain a Premier League outfit next season.

Indeed, the visiting supporters made hay of their neighbours' precarious future, incessantly goading all those with Saints connections about the possibility of spending next season in the Championship.

In the end, Southampton had the loudest of last laughs.

Hughes' men were nervy from the outset. They were bound to be given what was at stake.

Jan Bednarek looked to be suffering from the jitters more then most, the central defender - with no-one near him - nearly firing Lys Mousset's cross into his own net in the 10th minute.

Joshua King levelled the scoring for the Cherries on the stroke of half-time to demoralise the relegation-threatened hosts

King celebrates with Nathan Ake in front of the dejected Southampton supporters at St Mary's on Saturday

The Norwegian striker slots the ball into the roof of the net past Saints shot-stopper Alex McCarthy at the end of the first half

Mario Lemina and his Southampton colleagues show their dejection after being pegged back in first-half stoppage time

St Mary's breathed a huge sigh of relief, you'd imagine Hughes had a little puff of his cheeks too.

Slowly, though, the Saints asserted their authority; Ryan Bertrand and Oriel Romeu had shots blocked in quick succession.

Southampton's breakthrough arrived in the 25th minute. If they'd been this ruthless all season then the Saints would surely not be in their current predicament.

Within seconds of defending a Ryan Fraser cross, Dusan Tadic was firing Southampton ahead.

Nathan Redmond and, in particular, Mario Lemina deserve much of the credit, the Gabon international's perfectly timed pass allowing Tadic to stroke past Asmir Begovic.

You felt for Charlie Daniels who left to fend for himself as Southampton countered but the execution of the breakaway was cut-throat.

St Mary's was rocking. Hughes flung his arms in the air; he knew what victory would mean.

Southampton could easily have extended there lead if it wasn't for Begovic, who produced excellent stops from Charlie Austin and Lemina's long-range strikes.

Saints were cruising. But when you're in a relegation scrap, life finds a way to bite you on the backside.

Tadic fired Southampton 1-0 ahead in the 25th minute on Saturday afternoon against Eddie Howe's outfit

Tadic is congratulated by team-mate Nathan Redmond after opening the scoring in the South Coast affair

The 29-year-old celebrates his effort in front of the ecstatic Southampton supporters at St Mary's

Tadic taps his badge in front of the celebrating Southampton supporters during the opening period

The Serbian is pictured calmly firing home the opening goal of the match past Asmir Begovic in the 25th minute

It wasn't as if Southampton weren't warned; Alex McCarthy producing an excellent point-blank stop to deny Nathan Ake, who skilfully turned Maya Yoshida moments before striking in the 44th minute.

And then on the stroke of half-time, Bournemouth levelled to leave Southampton on their knees.

In the end, Josh King had the simplest of tasks of firing home at the back post after a Simon Francis header from Fraser's corner.

Why King was afforded the freedom of St Mary's to equalise would have been a question Hughes demanded an answer to at half-time.

But Southampton had far greater answers to respond to as they sought to ensure King's goal would not take the wind out of their sails.

Credit to Hughes' men, they mustered the most emphatic of ripostes to regain the lead inside 10 minutes of the restart.

From Bournemouth defender Steve Cook's perspective, it was a disaster - his attempts to chest McCarthy's punt upfield was almost comical.

Begovic makes a brilliant save to deny Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long with his feet on the weekend

Charlie Austin jumps in the air with his Bournemouth counterpart Steve Cook in the opening period on the weekend

Tadic vies for the ball with Bournemouth defender Ake in the early moments of the Premier League clash

Mark Hughes gives orders to his players during the early stages with Southampton looking for a miraculous escape

A Southampton supporter proudly holds up two Saints flags before kick-off at St Mary's in the gloomy conditions

Tadic's cold-blooded execution of punishing Cook's mistake certainly had the Saints supporters laughing as the Serbian drove into the area before arrowing his strike past Begovic.

Had the Bournemouth keeper not saved Shane Long's instinctive effort and then from Bertrand, the hosts may have been spared the gut-wrenching finale.

Likewise, had Lemina and Long not been wasteful after Francis' suicidal pass deep inside his own half then Hughes would have been able to relax instead of constantly pacing up and down his technical area in a panic.

Wesley Hoedt produced an excellent last-ditch challenge to deny substitute Jermain Defoe in the 77th minute before McCarthy produced another excellent stop to deny Fraser in the final minute.

You can imagine the reaction when fourth official Stuart Atwell signalled five minutes of stoppage time. You can imagine the reaction when Anthony Taylor blew the final whistle.