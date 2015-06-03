Swansea City vs Chelsea, LIVE score: Follow all the Premier League action

Swansea City vs Chelsea, LIVE score: Follow all the Premier League actionby Rohan Toure 28/04/2018 12:13:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Swansea City host Chelsea in the Premier League's teatime kick-off on Saturday
- The Welsh side have a small cushion on 18th-place Southampton at the bottom
- A victory would go a long way towards securing their top-flight survival
- Chelsea need the points as they try and catch Tottenham in fourth place
By Max Winters For Mailonline
Published: 10:48 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 11:55 EDT, 28 April 2018
Swansea City will take a huge step towards Premier League survival if they can upset the odds and beat Chelsea on Saturday evening.
The Welsh side have a one-point cushion on Southampton in 18th, but are looking over their shoulder as the season enters the final straight.
Chelsea need to win if they are to stand any chance of catching Tottenham and snatching fourth place and Champions League football next season.
Join MAX WINTERS for all the action in this 5.30pm kick-off.
If you are viewing this live blog via our app, please click here.
Click Here to Comment on this Article