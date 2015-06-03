Inter Milan vs Juventus, LIVE: Follow all the Serie A action from the San Siro

Inter Milan vs Juventus, LIVE: Follow all the Serie A action from the San Siroby Rohan Toure 28/04/2018 16:19:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Douglas Costa scored a stunning volley to give the visitors an early advantage
- Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino was sent off after the referee consulted VAR
- Blaise Matuidi thought he had doubled their lead but VAR ruled it out for offside
- Mauro Icardi drifts into space and heads home to bring 10-men Inter back level
- Inter Milan starting XI: Handanovic, Cancelo, Skriniar, Miranda, D'Ambrosio, Vecino, Brozovic, Candreva, Rafinha, Perisic, Icardi
- Inter Milan subs: Padelli, Berni, Lisandro, Ranocchia, Karamoh, B. Valero, Santon, Eder, Dalbert, Pinamonti
- Juventus starting XI: Buffon; Cuadrado, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira (Dybala 61), Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic
- Juventus subs: Pinsoglio, Szczesny, Chiellini, Benatia, Howedes, Lichtsteiner, Asamoah, Bentancur, Marchisio, Bernardeschi
By Jordan Seward For Mailonline
Published: 13:46 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 16:16 EDT, 28 April 2018
Juventus will want to avoid any slip-ups when they travel to the San Siro to face Inter Milan in the Derby d'Italia on Saturday evening.
Massimiliano Allegri's men are just one point above Napoli in the Serie A table after losing to their nearest rivals at home in dramatic fashion last weekend.
They can however pump up the pressure on Napoli, who travel to Fiorentina on Sunday, by picking up three points on the road against a strong Inter side who themselves are still fighting to finish in the Champions League qualification spots.
Join JORDAN SEWARD for all the action in this 7.45pm kick-off.
