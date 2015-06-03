Swansea 0-1 Chelsea: Fabregas and Conte reach impressive milestones while one fan bites his hand

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline

Published: 15:18 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 15:23 EDT, 28 April 2018

Chelsea have closed the gap to just two point on fourth-place Tottenham after Cesc Fabregas scored an early winner against Swansea on Saturday evening.

Antonio Conte's men fought hard to keep a clean sheet at the Liberty Stadium as they continue to chase Champions League qualification.

Here, Sportsmail runs you through all the things you might have missed from the Blues' 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Cesar Azpilicueta celebrates Chelsea's win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday

Fabregas reaches 50 Premier League goals

Cesc Fabregas became the third Spanish player to reach 50 goals in the Premier League after effortlessly curling the ball past Lukas Fabianski early on at he Liberty Stadium.

The two other Spaniards that have reached the milestone also played for Chelsea with Diego Costa and Fernando Torres reaching at least half a century of goals during their time in England.

Cesc Fabregas celebrates scoring the opening goal with Eden Hazard at the Liberty Stadium

Conte's quick off the mark

Following Chelsea's 1-0 win over Swansea, Antonio Conte became the third quickest manager to reach 50 Premier League wins.

The Italian did it in 73 matches while Jose Mourinho managed to achieve the feat in just 63 games while Pep Guardiola reached 50 Premier League wins in 69.

If Conte does leave Stamford Bridge this summer, his successor will have a tough time eclipsing the 48-year-old.

The win over Swansea City was Antonio Conte's 50th victory in the Premier League

One Swansea fan can hardly keep her eyes open...

It seemed Swansea's performance inside 15 minutes was all too much for one young Swansea fan as she struggled to keeper her eyes open.

The youngster was cradled in her mum's arms before being woken up by her fellow supporters, much to her mother's amusement.

The following 75 minutes probably did little to rouse her from her sleep as Swansea failed to threaten Thibaut Courtois' goal.

One young Swansea supporter struggles to keep her eyes open during the first 15 minutes

The youngster is woken by her fellow fans as Swansea trail by a goal early on at the Liberty

The mother smiles after her sleepy daughter is woken up during the game on Saturday

While another Swans supporter bites his fist in anger

Referee Jon Moss appeared to upset the majority of the Swansea contingent after wrongfully penalising Jordan Ayew for fouling N'Golo Kante in the 25th minute.

Manager Carlos Carvalhal laughed at the decision while one supporter was seen furiously biting his fist in anger.

The Swans supporter struggled to hide his rage at what ended as a frustrating day for the Welsh club who sit above the relegation zone.

One decision led a Swansea supporter to angrily bite his fist during the first half on Saturday

The fan struggled to hide his rage after Jon Moss incorrectly penalised Swansea for a foul

Other fans couldn't believe their eyes while he took a chunk out of his own fist at the Liberty

Jordan Ayew leaves a mark on Gary Cahill... and doesn't get booked

With the game petering out, the Swansea players became desperate in their attempts to equalise and get themselves out of the relegation battle they're currently in.

Jordan Ayew appeared in a little over-zealous after clattering into Chelsea defender Cahill in what was arguably a red-card offence late on in the game.

With Moss staring right at the incident, he surprisingly waved away any appeals as the defender held his head while rolling on the floor.

Play was brought back after strong protests from the Chelsea players but no card was brandished by the referee, much to the anger of fans in the stadium and on social media.

Jon Moss gets blasted on Twitter for his performance

After missing several big moments in the game, Jon Moss came under intense scrutiny from both sets of fans on social media.

The 47-year-old failed to punish Ayew for his tough challenge on Cahill and wrongfully award Chelsea a free-kick when Kante brought down Ayew outside the Chelsea area.

This led to furious fans to voice their disapproval of Moss' performance with some branding the match official as an 'absolute disgrace' while labelling his efforts as 'inexcusable'.