Conte Unhappy With Chelsea Finishing Despite Win Vs Swansea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has criticised his players for failing to take their chances in the 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City but admits picking three points from the game is all that matters.

The Blues dominated proceedings in the first half at the Liberty Stadium and took a deserved lead through Cesc Fabregas but failed to add to their advantage despite creating a number of chances especially in the first half.

Swansea almost capitalised on the West London side’s profligacy with a couple of late chances.

After closing to within two points of Tottenham Hotspur, who play their game in hand at home to Watford on Monday, Conte is glad to still be in the race for a top-four finish.

“We started the game very well and dominated the game in the first half. But you must be very good to kill the game and you have to take the chances otherwise you risk your opponent trying to push,” Conte stated in his post-match interview.

“We were very good defensively and it’s important for us to take three points with a good win.

“Now we have three games to go and have to win for our fans, for our work and then we’ll see what happens.

“The big problem that we are having this season in many games is that we create many chances to score but we don’t take them.

“If we want to fight for something important you must be clinical. If you don’t kill the game then it’s normal for the other team to push. Our expectation was to play a tough game against a good team looking to avoid relegation.

“They only way that we have to put a bit of pressure on the top four is to win. Today has been very positive to put that pressure on Tottenham. Football is not simple and anything can happen.”

Chelsea will next face third placed Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge next weekend.

