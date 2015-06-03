Pillars Deny Reports Of Plans To Sponsor Late Udoji’s Children’s Education

Latest News

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Bale Scores As Real Madrid Beat Leganes 2 – 1 In La Liga (Watch)

28/04/2018 15:10:00
Latest News

#LazyNigerianYouth: “I Don’t Blame Buhari, He Is Not An Employer Of Labour” – Atiku (Video)

28/04/2018 15:11:00
Latest News

BBNaija: Miracle Ikechukwu Cuts His Dreadlocks (Photo)

28/04/2018 15:12:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Congressman says Republicans are retiring in fear of assassination

0out of 5

Jihadists kill 30 Tuaregs in Mali as the al-Qaeda linked militants step up attacks on civilians

0out of 5

'He is a lying machine': Trump takes aim at former intelligence chief James Clapper

0out of 5

Russian foreign minister accuses America of drying to divide Syria

0out of 5

89 graves at a Texas construction site that was once a plantation, then a prison farm 

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Football

Pillars Deny Reports Of Plans To Sponsor Late Udoji’s Children’s Education

by 28/04/2018 16:05:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Adeboye Amosu:

Kano Pillars have denied reports that they will keep sponsoring the education of the children of their late defender, Chinedu Udoji, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Udoji passed away aged 28 on February 18 in a ghastly motor accident hours after Kano Pillars’ Nigeria Professional Football League clash against his former club Enyimba at the Sani Abacha Stadium. He left behind a wife and two very young children.

The incident happened along Club Road in Kano after the centre-back visited his former Enyimba teammates at their hotel.

“There are some reports going round in some media that Kano Pillars FC will continue sponsoring the education of the family of Late Chinedu Udoji. The report is not true and the Club Chairman never conducted an interview related to that story,” Kano Pillars tweeted on Saturday.

“Despite being a very nice gesture, we condemn the misinformation and we urge the public to disregard the story, the club will announce properly when there is any development either from the Kano State Government or the club.”

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has already donated the sum of N3m to the family of Udoji last month.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Maradona Leaves UAE Club Al Fujairah After Failed Promotion Bid

NPFL: Lobi Stars Seek To Extend Lead; Enyimba, Akwa United Clash In Calabar

Kayode Voted Man Of The Match In Shakhtar Donetsk Win

Brazil Doctor: Neymar Will Be Fit For World Cup

Salah’s Record Bid Delayed As Stoke Hold Liverpool

Ndidi Injured, Iheanacho Struggles As Palace Thrash Leicester; Everton, West Brom Win

Moses Stars As Fabregas Strike Sustains Chelsea’s Top Four Hopes

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More