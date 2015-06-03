Pillars Deny Reports Of Plans To Sponsor Late Udoji’s Children’s Education

By Adeboye Amosu:

Kano Pillars have denied reports that they will keep sponsoring the education of the children of their late defender, Chinedu Udoji, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Udoji passed away aged 28 on February 18 in a ghastly motor accident hours after Kano Pillars’ Nigeria Professional Football League clash against his former club Enyimba at the Sani Abacha Stadium. He left behind a wife and two very young children.

The incident happened along Club Road in Kano after the centre-back visited his former Enyimba teammates at their hotel.

“There are some reports going round in some media that Kano Pillars FC will continue sponsoring the education of the family of Late Chinedu Udoji. The report is not true and the Club Chairman never conducted an interview related to that story,” Kano Pillars tweeted on Saturday.

“Despite being a very nice gesture, we condemn the misinformation and we urge the public to disregard the story, the club will announce properly when there is any development either from the Kano State Government or the club.”

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has already donated the sum of N3m to the family of Udoji last month.

