Puel: Ndidi Injury Left Leicester Imbalanced Against Palace

By Adeboye Amosu:

Leicester City manager Claude Puel claimed Wilfred Ndidi’s injury and the red card picked up by Marc Albrighton contributed to his side’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Super Eagles midfielder Ndidi, who has been one of the most outstanding performers for the Foxes this season, was replaced by Aleksandr Dragovic in the 51st minute after picking up a knock which Puel claimed left his side ‘imbalanced’.

Albrighton was sent off in the second half for a foul on Wilfred Zaha.

Palace got their goals through Zaha, James McArthur, Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick Van Aaholt and Christian Benteke.

“At 2-0 we lost all the balance to the team and there wasn’t enough desire. We tried to change it tactically at half-time, but the injury to Ndidi and the red card made it really difficult,” Puel stated during his post-match press conference.

“The red card was harsh. It was a battle between two players, both making contact. It happened during a crazy five minutes with the injury to Ndidi that left the team so imbalanced. We needed to react in the second half and this scenario made it impossible.”

Ndidi has made 33 league appearances for Leicester City this season with four assists to his name.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr will hope the player who is a key member of his squad return to action in time ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

