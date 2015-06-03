Moses Stars As Fabregas Strike Sustains Chelsea’s Top Four Hopes

By Adeboye Amosu:

Super Eagles star Victor Moses played a key role as Chelsea beat Swansea 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday to keep their slim hope of securing a top four Premier League finish alive, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Chelsea, in fifth, reduced the gap between them and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to two points, with Spurs having a game in hand.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will host Watford at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

Spain midfilder Cesc Fabregas scored the winning goal for the dethroned English Premier League champions in the fourth minute.

The hosts gave the ball away in midfield and N’Golo Kante released Eden Hazard who laid the ball into the path of Fabregas with the Spaniard deftly putting the ball beyond Lukacz Fabianski.

Moses came close to adding to Chelsea’s lead in the 17th minute but his goal-bound shot was blocked.

The Nigeria international was booked for a rash tackle in the 28th minute .

He was involved from start to finish in the game.

It was Moses’ 26th league appearance for the Blues this season and he has scored three goals and bagged three assists.

The hosts piled on pressure on Chelsea in the second half but were unable to get the equalising goal, despite coming close a number of times.

The defeat left Swansea in 17th place with 33 points, just a point above the relegation zone with three matches to go for them and 18th-placed Southampton.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN