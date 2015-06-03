Ndidi Injured, Iheanacho Struggles As Palace Thrash Leicester; Everton, West Brom Win

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi sustained an injury as Leicester City went down to a 5-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in a Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ndidi picked a knock in the game and was replaced by Aleksandr Dragovic in the 51st minute.

Leicester confirmed Ndidi’s injury, tweeting: “Final change for Leicester after Ndidi picks up a knock. Dragovic is on. It looks like Maguire has moved into central midfield.”

Ndidi has now featured in 33 league games for the Foxes this season and has recorded four assists.

His international teammate Kelechi Iheanacho who was also on from the start in the game was substituted at the start of the second half with Fousanne Diabate coming on for him.

Iheanacho has played 18 league games for Claude Puel’s men with only one goal to his name.

Wilfred Zaha, James McArthur, Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick Van Aanholt and Christain Benteke were all on target for Palace in the game.

Leicester City finished the game with 10 men after Marc Albrighton was sent off in the 56th minute for pulling back Zaha.

At the John Smith’s Stadium, Everton beat their hosts Huddersfield 2-0 courtesy of goals from Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye.

Southampton boosted their survival hopes with a hard fought 2-1 home win against Bournemouth.

Serbia forward Dusan Tadic scored both goals for the hosts, while Joshua King scored Bournemouth’s only goal of the game.

In another game on Saturday, Newcastle United fell 1-0 at home against West Bromwich Albion with Matt Phillips scoring the winner in the 29th minute.

Burnley and Brighton battled to a 0-0 draw at the Turf Moor in another encounter.

