[Goals Highlight] Bale Scores As Real Madrid Beat Leganes 2 – 1 In La Liga (Watch)

28/04/2018 15:10:00
#LazyNigerianYouth: “I Don’t Blame Buhari, He Is Not An Employer Of Labour” – Atiku (Video)

28/04/2018 15:11:00
BBNaija: Miracle Ikechukwu Cuts His Dreadlocks (Photo)

28/04/2018 15:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Congressman says Republicans are retiring in fear of assassination

Jihadists kill 30 Tuaregs in Mali as the al-Qaeda linked militants step up attacks on civilians

'He is a lying machine': Trump takes aim at former intelligence chief James Clapper

Russian foreign minister accuses America of drying to divide Syria

89 graves at a Texas construction site that was once a plantation, then a prison farm 

Alami Lazraq

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Stephen Saad

Chris Kirubi

Agyin Asare

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Football

Ndidi Injured, Iheanacho Struggles As Palace Thrash Leicester; Everton, West Brom Win

28/04/2018 12:29:00

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi sustained an injury as Leicester City went down to a 5-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in a Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ndidi picked a knock in the game and was replaced by Aleksandr Dragovic in the 51st minute.

Leicester confirmed Ndidi’s injury, tweeting: “Final change for Leicester after Ndidi picks up a knock. Dragovic is on. It looks like Maguire has moved into central midfield.”

Ndidi has now featured in 33 league games for the Foxes this season and has recorded four assists.

His international teammate Kelechi Iheanacho who was also on from the start in the game was substituted at the start of the second half with Fousanne Diabate coming on for him.

Iheanacho has played 18 league games for Claude Puel’s men with only one goal to his name.

Wilfred Zaha, James McArthur, Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick Van Aanholt and Christain Benteke were all on target for Palace in the game.

Leicester City finished the game with 10 men after Marc Albrighton was sent off in the 56th minute for pulling back Zaha.

At the John Smith’s Stadium, Everton beat their hosts Huddersfield 2-0 courtesy of goals from Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye.

Southampton boosted their survival hopes with a hard fought 2-1 home win against Bournemouth.

Serbia forward Dusan Tadic scored both goals for the hosts, while Joshua King scored Bournemouth’s only goal of the game.

In another game on Saturday, Newcastle United fell 1-0 at home against West Bromwich Albion with Matt Phillips scoring the winner in the 29th minute.

Burnley and Brighton battled to a 0-0 draw at the Turf Moor in another encounter.

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

