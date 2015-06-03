Salah’s Record Bid Delayed As Stoke Hold Liverpool

Mohamed Salah’s bid to break the Premier League goals record was delayed as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Stoke City on Saturday.

The draw was the Reds’ second consecutive one in the league after they were forced to a 2-2 draw at West Brom last weekend.

If Salah had scored against Stoke City at Anfield he would have become the highest-scoring player in a 38-match Premier League season ever.

The Liverpool forward’s 31 goals this season are currently level with the records set by Alan Shearer, in 1995/96, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007/08, and by Luis Suarez in 2013/14.

Salah had Liverpool’s best chance in the opening five minutes of the game but the Egyptian international missed a one -on-one opportunity with impressive Jack Butland.

Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions this season.

Despite their dominance and chances created the Reds failed to break down a resolute Stoke City who defended brilliantly at Anfield.

Nathan Clyne, Danny Ings, Salah all had chances to break the deadlock but all missed their chances.

In the second half, Liverpool piled more pressure but were unfortunate not to have scored.

Both teams had two opportunities in the remaining two minutes of the game to score but they missed.

Gino Wijnaldum’s cross into the box struck the arm of Eric Pieters but the referee was not convinced it was a penalty.

And in the 89th minute, Ryan Shawcross failed to finish off Biram Diouf’s cross which beat Lloris Kairus in goal for Liverpool, who remain third in the table with 72 points from 36 matches.

Stoke are in deep relegation trouble in 18th place with 30 points from 36 matches.

