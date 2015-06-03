Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Bale Scores As Real Madrid Beat Leganes 2 – 1 In La Liga (Watch)

28/04/2018 15:10:00
#LazyNigerianYouth: “I Don’t Blame Buhari, He Is Not An Employer Of Labour” – Atiku (Video)

28/04/2018 15:11:00
BBNaija: Miracle Ikechukwu Cuts His Dreadlocks (Photo)

28/04/2018 15:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Congressman says Republicans are retiring in fear of assassination

Jihadists kill 30 Tuaregs in Mali as the al-Qaeda linked militants step up attacks on civilians

'He is a lying machine': Trump takes aim at former intelligence chief James Clapper

Russian foreign minister accuses America of drying to divide Syria

89 graves at a Texas construction site that was once a plantation, then a prison farm 

Chris Kirubi

Patrice Motsepe

Alami Lazraq

Theophilus Danjuma

Samih Sawiris

Temitope Joshua

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Mensah Otabil

Football

Salah’s Record Bid Delayed As Stoke Hold Liverpool

28/04/2018 10:02:00

Mohamed Salah’s bid to break the Premier League goals record was delayed as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Stoke City on Saturday.

The draw was the Reds’ second consecutive one in the league after they were forced to a 2-2 draw at West Brom last weekend.

If Salah had scored against Stoke City at Anfield he would have become the highest-scoring player in a 38-match Premier League season ever.
The Liverpool forward’s 31 goals this season are currently level with the records set by Alan Shearer, in 1995/96, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007/08, and by Luis Suarez in 2013/14.

Salah had Liverpool’s best chance in the opening five minutes of the game but the Egyptian international missed a one -on-one opportunity with impressive Jack Butland.

Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions this season.

Despite their dominance and chances created the Reds failed to break down a resolute Stoke City who defended brilliantly at Anfield.

Nathan Clyne, Danny Ings, Salah all had chances to break the deadlock but all missed their chances.

In the second half, Liverpool piled more pressure but were unfortunate not to have scored.

Both teams had two opportunities in the remaining two minutes of the game to score but they missed.

Gino Wijnaldum’s cross into the box struck the arm of Eric Pieters but the referee was not convinced it was a penalty.

And in the 89th minute, Ryan Shawcross failed to finish off Biram Diouf’s cross which beat Lloris Kairus in goal for Liverpool, who remain third in the table with 72 points from 36 matches.
Stoke are in deep relegation trouble in 18th place with 30 points from 36 matches.

