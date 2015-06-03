Brazil Doctor: Neymar Will Be Fit For World Cup

The hopes of Neymar Jnr featuring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia recieved a major boost after Brazil team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, declared that the PSG star will reach full fitness in time for the tournament in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during their 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Marseille and underwent surgery on March 3.

“Neymar is working hard and we expect him to be well prepared so that he can make an excellent preparation for the World Cup,” the Lasmar told GloboEsporte.

“He is recovering in the best possible way, as part of the established programme [for rehabilitation].

“We need to improve the physical condition [of a player coming back from injury] because it is probably low.

“Players returning from an injury must undergo an individual assessment in order to design the best strategy for them.”

Last week Neymar set May 17 as a target date to return to training, with Brazil’s Russia 2018 opener against Switzerland coming exactly a month later in Rostov.

Rodrigo Lasmar is happy with the progress being made by the Selecao’s prized asset.

Brazil have been drawn in Group E alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

