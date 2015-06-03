Kayode Voted Man Of The Match In Shakhtar Donetsk Win

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria forward Olanrewaju Kayode has been voted man of the match in Shakhtar Donetsk’s 1-0 win against Mariupol in a Ukrainian League game on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Kayode scored the winning goal in the 65th minute of the encounter played at the Illichivets Stadium.

The 24-year-old secured 52% of the number of votes cast by Shakhtar Donetsk fans to beat three other players to the award.

Taison Barcellos Freda came second with 28 %, while Viktor Kovalenko and Sergey Krystov got 15% and and 4% votes respectively.

Kayode, who is on loan at Shakhtar Donetsk from English champions Manchester City, has scored two goals in four league games for the Miners, three in five games in all competitions.

Shakhtar sit at the top of the table with 69 points, six more than second-placed Dynamo Kiev who could cut the lead to three with a win against Vorskla on Saturday.

Paulo Fonseca’s men are on course to win a domestic double this season after booking a place in the final of the Ukrainian Cup last week.

They will face title rivals Dynamo Kiev in the final on May 9 at the Dnipro Arena.

