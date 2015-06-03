NPFL: Lobi Stars Seek To Extend Lead; Enyimba, Akwa United Clash In Calabar

By Adeboye Amosu:

League leaders Lobi Stars will seek to extend their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League when they face Sunshine Stars in a match-day 19 encounter at the Akure Sports Complex on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Makurdi club sit at the top of the log with 33 points, six more than second placed Katsina United who are up against champions Plateau United in Jos.

They drew 1-1 against Abia Warriors in their last away fixture and look to get a positive result against their hosts who are in the bottom half of the table.

In the biggest game of the weekend, Enyimba and Akwa United will battle for maximum points at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

The visitors will look to parade their two new signings Ezekiel Bassey, who once played for Enyimba and Jamiu Alimi in the game.

Third placed Niger Tornadoes have a chance to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games when they square up against MFM FC at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna.

MFM earned a point in their rescheduled match-day 13 encounter against Rangers in Enugu on Thursday and will take confidence from that impressive feat.

Champions Plateau United will look to continue their rise up the table when they take on Katsina United at the New Jos Stadium, while Yobe Desert Stars will entertain Kwara United in Damaturu.

Former champions Kano Pillars who lost 1-0 in the top of the table clash against Kano Pillars last weekend will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they take on basement club Heartland at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

At the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu Rangers will keep a date with Wikki Tourists.

Thursday’s 0-0 home draw against MFM put a dent on the club’s ambition of wining the title and nothing but a win in this clash will revive their chances.

The Umuahia Township Stadium will host the encounter between Abia Warriors and Rivers United.

Abia Warriors seven games winning streak was ended by Nasarawa United who defeated them 1-0 in Lafia last weekend.

Struggling El-Kanemi Warriors will be desperate to boost their survival bid with a win against Nasarawa United in Maiduguri.

MATCH-DAY 19 FITURES

Sunday, April 29, 2019

Abia Warriors vs Rivers United

Plateau United vs Katsina United

Enyimba vs Akwa United

Kano Pillars vs Heartland

Niger Tornadoes vs MFM

Enugu Rangers vs Wikki Tourists

Yobe Desert Stars vs Kwara United

Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars

El-Kanemi Warriors vs Nasarawa United

Go Round vs FC Ifeanyiubah

