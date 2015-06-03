Maradona Leaves UAE Club Al Fujairah After Failed Promotion Bid

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has left quit as head coach of Al Fujairah after the club failed to gain automatic promotion from the United Arab Emirates’ second division.

The BBC reported that Maradona, who was the standout player as Argentina won the World Cup in 1986, had been in charge since May 2017.

A 1-1 draw with Khorfakkan on Friday meant Al Fujairah could not finish higher than third in the table

It was Maradona’s second managerial spell in the UAE, after he spent a year in charge of Al-Wasl.

The 57-year-old, considered by many as the greatest footballer ever, also managed Argentina from 2008 to 2010 and led them to the World Cup in South Africa where they defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 in the group stages.

