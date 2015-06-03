Latest News

No Lecturer Failed "Akeju" For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
"I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President" – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
"How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice" – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

David Moyes aims to take inspiration from Real Sociedad heroics

by 28/04/2018 19:40:00
  • David Moyes will take inspiration from the time he beat Barcelona on Sunday
  • It was in January 2015 when Moyes' Real Sociedad defeated the Catalan giants
  • He beat a side that included Barca greats Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar
  • According to Moyes, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City juggernaut is beatable

By Kieran Gill for The Mail on Sunday

Published: 19:40 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 19:40 EDT, 28 April 2018

West Ham boss David Moyes will try to take inspiration from the time he defeated La Liga champions Barcelona with Real Sociedad when Manchester City visit the London Stadium on Sunday.

According to Moyes, Pep Guardiola's City are up there with Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United or Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in history but the Hammers manager believes they are beatable.

It was in January 2015 when Moyes' Sociedad upset the odds by beating a Barcelona side that included Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

David Moyes will try to take inspiration from the time he defeated Barcelona on Sunday
David Moyes will try to take inspiration from the time he defeated Barcelona on Sunday

David Moyes will try to take inspiration from the time he defeated Barcelona on Sunday

His Real Sociedad side beat a team that included Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar
His Real Sociedad side beat a team that included Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar

His Real Sociedad side beat a team that included Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar

Premier League leaders City present a similar challenge and Moyes, whose side are still not safe from the drop, said: 'It's really difficult, you go through different eras of football.

'I remember going to Arsene Wenger's Arsenal with (Thierry) Henry and it was "oh wow" then Jose's Chelsea were very good but always Alex's United were a massive threat.

'There's always been a team. And every other coach in the league is looking for a way of beating them, of destroying their style. How do you break it up, how do you beat them?

'So that's what happens in football. The best at it were Barcelona, doing it for 10 years near-enough unbeatable. Well, I beat them at Sociedad once.

According to the West Ham boss, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are certainly beatable
According to the West Ham boss, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are certainly beatable

According to the West Ham boss, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are certainly beatable

Moyes says City rival Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United or Jose Mourinho's Chelsea teams
Moyes says City rival Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United or Jose Mourinho's Chelsea teams

Moyes says City rival Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United or Jose Mourinho's Chelsea teams

'But the fact is that if there's a team that good, all of the other coaches are looking to find ways of beating them. I won't say it will be easy but we'll be trying.

'I enjoy the challenge but in the same breath it's really difficult. Whether it was Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, Fergie's Man Utd, or Jose's Chelsea, every time you thought my goodness how tough is this.

'And depending on the level of team you had, in my end days at Everton we went into most games thinking we could win them.'

