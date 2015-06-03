Scott Brown: 'When I was 30 people said I was finished. I love proving them wrong.'

Latest News

Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

0out of 5

Kathy Griffin stuns the Beltway by showing up at White House gala

0out of 5

N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

0out of 5

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti photobombs Trump officials

0out of 5

Saudi Arabia apologizes after images of 'indecent' female wrestlers were shown during WWE live event

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Football

Scott Brown: 'When I was 30 people said I was finished. I love proving them wrong.'

by 28/04/2018 19:40:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Scott Brown believes he has three or four seasons left him as he turns 33
  • Brown reveals he came down with a bug in their defeat to Hibernian last week
  • That loss gives Celtic the chance to claim the title at home to Rangers on Sunday
  • Brown also won Celtic's player of the year at an awards dinner earlier this week 

By Graeme Croser For Scottish Mail On Sunday

Published: 19:40 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 19:40 EDT, 28 April 2018

Dispossessed by Dylan McGeouch. Rumbled by Danny Swanson. By any measure, Scott Brown was not himself at Easter Road last weekend.

The sight of the Celtic captain losing a couple of 50-50 tackles was a sure sign of Hibs' dominance on the day but also of Brown's inability to fend off an opponent craftier than any midfield foe in the SPFL.

'The kids had the bug last week,' says the 32-year-old. 'I got it the day before the game. First half I felt fine and then I sat down at half-time and my head started spinning.

Scott Brown reveals a bug was the reason behind his poor performance in defeat at Hibs
Scott Brown reveals a bug was the reason behind his poor performance in defeat at Hibs

Scott Brown reveals a bug was the reason behind his poor performance in defeat at Hibs

'I had a wee sore head, dodgy stomach and stuff like that. The last ten to 15 minutes I was struggling. But it's part and parcel. Man up and deal with it.'

By the end of the game, Brown could barely raise his hands to applaud the travelling Celtic support who had come to Edinburgh for a title party and instead witnessed Celtic's third league defeat of the season.

On Sunday, Brendan Rodgers' players will have another go at clinching seven in a row and Brown insists he will be restored to full power as a certain team in blue visits with dreams of spoiling the Parkhead party.

Brown has bullied the Rangers midfield over the past couple of seasons and was never more in control than in the clubs' last meeting when Celtic strolled to a 4-0 win in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Brown claims he could barely lift his hands to applaud the fans at the end of the game
Brown claims he could barely lift his hands to applaud the fans at the end of the game

Brown claims he could barely lift his hands to applaud the fans at the end of the game

As Hibs proved, disrupt Brown and Celtic do not function with the same fluency. It has been suggested that Graeme Murty ought to detail someone specifically to occupy Brown today, much as Neil Lennon did with Swanson last Saturday.

'That's fine,' retorts Brown. 'If a team man marks, then I can just pull people out of position. If a player wants to play centre-forward, I can go and sit at centre-half - and that will suit me absolutely fine!

'It's great that people say that about me but we have some fantastic players. People forget we have James Forrest, Kieran Tierney, Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele, Leigh Griffiths...

'You can't always play well as an individual and that's when you need the other lads to dig you out. But I always turn up 100 per cent and I fight to the death.' 

The ease of Celtic's win at Hampden illustrated the gulf between the squads, but Brown has not forgotten the much closer league fixture at Ibrox in March. Nor the two draws Rangers have secured at Parkhead under Murty.

'They are a good team,' says Brown. 'I think it's more about our movement and how we create space and try to pass the ball.

'As soon as we start the game on Sunday, we will be on it. We had a bad day at Easter Road and now we have to go and make sure we get the title back to Celtic Park for seven in a row.' 

Defeat means Celtic can now claim the title by winning at home to Rangers on Sunday
Defeat means Celtic can now claim the title by winning at home to Rangers on Sunday

Defeat means Celtic can now claim the title by winning at home to Rangers on Sunday

Last weekend, Brown showed all the resilience of a bouncing toddler to claim the Player of the Year mantle at the club's annual awards night on Sunday.

Tonight, he is in the running for a second accolade after being shortlisted for the PFA Scotland award. Also in the running is Hibs' John McGinn, another who seemed to enjoy getting the better of Brown last weekend.

There are those who remain convinced that McGinn - grandson of former Parkhead chairman Jack - is a Celtic player in waiting. The fact he casted his own vote for the 23-year-old suggests Brown might well agree.

Whether Rodgers accords is the unknown and crucial factor. Should Stuart Armstrong be sold rather than be allowed to drift into the final year of his contract, the acquisition of McGinn's energy would seem to make sense for the balance of the Celtic squad but Rodgers has been reticent when asked about the player in the past.

'That's for the manager, it's not for me,' says Brown. 'We've played together for Scotland in a couple of games and done really well, and it's great for me to watch John playing because I get on so well with him.

'He is a nice, honest guy and for me it's great to see young Scottish players coming through and getting the recognition they deserve - especially at Hibs. It puts a smile on my face to see players coming through there.' 

Brown claimed the Celtic player of the year last week and puts it down to his consistency
Brown claimed the Celtic player of the year last week and puts it down to his consistency

Brown claimed the Celtic player of the year last week and puts it down to his consistency

Comparisons have been drawn between Brown's buzzbomb midfield play as a kid at Easter Road and McGinn's dynamic style.

'John is his own player,' says Brown. 'He is a lot younger than me - I sit in front of the back four while John bombs forward.

'He has that energy and drive. If people want to compare us, that's up to them.' 

Given the fact Kris Boyd is the top scorer in the Premiership and that Brown and Forrest stand on the cusp of securing back-to-back Trebles with Celtic, McGinn is probably the longshot to secure tonight's award.

Should Brown win, he will see it as another one in the eye for his critics.

'A few years ago, everyone was telling me I was finished but I keep bouncing back and proving people wrong,' he says. 'That has put a smile on my face and probably made a few people miserable, too.

'I've shown I can still go and play 60 games a season at a top-quality standard. I've been playing in the Champions League and also the SPFL, dominating games from start to finish.

'When people say that your legs have gone and you're finished at 30 years old...

'I turn up and train, and I'm fully fit again. I'm still one of the fittest in the team and that's what keeps me going and feeling as young as I do.' 

After Brendan Rodgers was appointed manager the pair had a heart-to-heart about the future
After Brendan Rodgers was appointed manager the pair had a heart-to-heart about the future

After Brendan Rodgers was appointed manager the pair had a heart-to-heart about the future

Many sports stars, and especially their coaches, gain results by manufacturing a psychological edge. In Brown's case, there's that pronounced determination to prove his doubters wrong.

Yet those who questioned his physical state when he quit the Scottish national team two years ago were only echoing the thoughts present in his own mind at the time.

A persistent hamstring problem had lessened his mobility but, with Ronny Deila's team still able to dominate the league, Brown decided to play on. 'There were a lot of games and I was playing with injuries,' admits Brown.

'I played through and that's always hard work as you want to do the best you possibly can.

'You try to help the manager and your team-mates out but it didn't always look great on me.

'I still turned up because I'm willing to play through thick and thin for anybody. At the end of the day, I should have taken six or seven weeks out. Hindsight is a great thing and we still managed to win the league.' 

Brown led Celtic to a treble in Rodgers first season and continue to pave the way for success
Brown led Celtic to a treble in Rodgers first season and continue to pave the way for success

Brown led Celtic to a treble in Rodgers first season and continue to pave the way for success

The appointment of Rodgers signalled a change in approach. Brown was summoned to Rodgers' London home for a heart-to-heart at which the two men discussed the way forward.

While Brown confessed a desire to improve his physical fitness, Rodgers warned that he would tolerate no repeat of the newspaper coverage depicting the captain slumped in an Edinburgh street days before the League Cup final during the first of Deila's two seasons in charge.

Brown went on to be the pivot as Celtic claimed all three domestic trophies without losing a game in Rodgers' first campaign.

His form has maintained the same standards of excellence this season even as plenty around him - notably last season's multiple award winner Scott Sinclair - have suffered big dips in form.

'Consistency has been the key for myself this season, just to make sure I am injury-free and there for selection,' he explains.

'I think I have only missed one or two games due to suspension.

'The manager has given me an understanding of the game more than anything. It's not about just bombing on and trying to be a box-to-box player.

'It's more about positional sense, understanding how other teams are playing and how we can open them up.' Brown lifted the first trophy of his career in 2007 when he helped Hibs to League Cup success under John Collins.

Captain Brown believes he can go on for three or four seasons and wants to do those at Celtic
Captain Brown believes he can go on for three or four seasons and wants to do those at Celtic

Captain Brown believes he can go on for three or four seasons and wants to do those at Celtic

His £4million transfer to Celtic quickly followed and he has gone on to collect a further 14 winner's medals 

'That's why I came to Celtic,' he says. 'I had a wee sniff of it at Hibs, winning the CIS Cup. You get greedy, you're hungry and you want more. I want to continue doing it and I still have that drive to win as many trophies as possible before it's time to call it a day.'

Brown will turn 33 next month but expresses no inclination to wind down. 'I just concentrate season to season,' he insists.

'That's a few years away yet but I feel I can play for another three or four seasons.

'Whether that's at Celtic or not, I don't know but I would love to stay here for the rest of my career.

'I'm in no rush.'

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Rangers promise Steven Gerrard funds to compete with rivals Celtic

Jack Butland and Badou Ndiaye to lead Stoke exodus this summer

Higuain Hits Dramatic Winner As Juventus Outscore 10-Man Inter

ROUND-UP: Onazi Returns In Trabzonspor Win As Akpan Scores; Aina, Etebo, Omeruo Start

Morecambe 0-1 Barnet: Alex Nicholls keeps the Bees survival hopes alive with a late winner

Mohamed Salah's edges out Kevin De Bruyne in my Player of the Year vote

Scott Brown: 'When I was 30 people said I was finished. I love proving them wrong.'

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More