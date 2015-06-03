Mohamed Salah's edges out Kevin De Bruyne in my Player of the Year vote

Latest News

Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

0out of 5

Kathy Griffin stuns the Beltway by showing up at White House gala

0out of 5

N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

0out of 5

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti photobombs Trump officials

0out of 5

Saudi Arabia apologizes after images of 'indecent' female wrestlers were shown during WWE live event

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Football

Mohamed Salah's edges out Kevin De Bruyne in my Player of the Year vote

by 28/04/2018 19:35:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • I've voted Mohamed Salah as Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year
  • The Liverpool forward has been stunning since joining them in the summer
  • His Champions League semi-final first leg display against Roma was amazing
  • Kevin De Bruyne has had a brilliant season at league champions Manchester City

By Oliver Holt for the Mail on Sunday

Published: 17:35 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 19:35 EDT, 28 April 2018

Voting for the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year closes on Monday and, until last week, I had intended to make Kevin De Bruyne my choice for our award. I would still be delighted if he won it. I have enjoyed watching Manchester City this season more than any other team over a single domestic league campaign and De Bruyne has been their best player.

If anything, the midfielder is underrated. It is not just that he can hit wonderful passes with both feet, score with finesse or ferocious power, receive the ball under pressure and look as calm as if he were in acres of space. It's more than that. He has both the vision and the unselfishness that makes him the personification of what Pep Guardiola has built at City.

Nor does De Bruyne feel the need to boast about his talents and his triumphs. He is as close to self-effacing as a modern footballer can be. He appeals to the old-fashioned among us who still flinch at the antics of some players for whom every victory seems to be a selfie opportunity, one more shot at self-aggrandisement. De Bruyne is not like that. He is supremely gifted but he does not feel the need to shout about it.

Mohamed Salah has received my vote for Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year
Mohamed Salah has received my vote for Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year

Mohamed Salah has received my vote for Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year

The Liverpool star has left defenders trailing in his wake all season domestically and in Europe
The Liverpool star has left defenders trailing in his wake all season domestically and in Europe

The Liverpool star has left defenders trailing in his wake all season domestically and in Europe

Kevin De Bruyne brilliance for Manchester City would earn my vote in any other season
Kevin De Bruyne brilliance for Manchester City would earn my vote in any other season

Kevin De Bruyne brilliance for Manchester City would earn my vote in any other season

He has been the main for City as they romped to the Premier League title with a stylish brand
He has been the main for City as they romped to the Premier League title with a stylish brand

He has been the main for City as they romped to the Premier League title with a stylish brand

I wanted to vote for him, too, because he plays for a City team who have played such brilliant football this season, a team who dominated the top tier of the English league as majestically as any team in recent memory. This City team brought fantasy football off the pages of newspapers and the internet and put it on the pitch.

They played with the kind of expression and beauty that we have not seen before in one season. They cannot yet claim the greatness that the Liverpool teams of the Seventies and Eighties and the Manchester United sides of the Nineties and 2000s earned through the longevity of their brilliance and their strength, but they have played football that lifted the soul and De Bruyne has been at the heart of that.

Then last Tuesday, I went to Anfield to see Liverpool play Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. It turned into one of the great nights in even the rich history of English clubs in European football.

In the midst of Liverpool's breathtaking demolition of the Italians, the performance of Mo Salah was astonishing.

I am usually wary of comparing any player to Lionel Messi because Messi is usually beyond compare, but the way Salah played against Roma invited those comparisons. He was untouchable.

The Roma defence could not get anywhere near him. They were as mesmerised by his pace and his close control as the supporters were. It was a privilege to watch Salah that night. It was an evening of thrilling football and the Egypt forward contributed two stunning goals and two assists that made it impossible for the scorers to miss. Roberto Firmino was a quite brilliant support act, as he has been for much of this season, but Salah was out of this world.

Salah was astonishing on Tuesday as Liverpool swept aside Roma in the Champions League
Salah was astonishing on Tuesday as Liverpool swept aside Roma in the Champions League

Salah was astonishing on Tuesday as Liverpool swept aside Roma in the Champions League

The Egyptian scored twice against his former club as the Reds won the first leg 5-2 at Anfield
The Egyptian scored twice against his former club as the Reds won the first leg 5-2 at Anfield

The Egyptian scored twice against his former club as the Reds won the first leg 5-2 at Anfield

It was the best individual performance for an English club I've seen in an important European game since Roy Keane inspired Manchester United's comeback in the 1999 Champions League semi-final second leg against Juventus in the Stadio Delle Alpi.

Others will talk of George Best's display for United against Benfica in the Estadio da Luz in the European Cup quarter-finals in 1966 - Kevin Keegan in the 1977 European Cup final against Borussia Monchengladbach and Steven Gerrard during the Miracle of Istanbul.

There are more candidates, too, but Salah's performance was up there with all of them. It wrote another glorious chapter in Liverpool's rich European history and took them to the brink of another Champions League final.

When I cast my vote for Salah on Saturday, it wasn't because of just one night, although it helped to have been a witness to a magical evening. The truth is that Salah has become a phenomenon this season. He has become so prolific that it is almost funny.

I've seen him win games for his club on less glamorous occasions than Tuesday night. I saw him ram home the late winner for Liverpool at Crystal Palace last month that kept Jurgen Klopp's side firmly on course for the top four and set them up for their stunning Champions League triumph over City.

The 25-year-old has become so prolific that it is almost funny - he is a phenomenon this season
The 25-year-old has become so prolific that it is almost funny - he is a phenomenon this season

The 25-year-old has become so prolific that it is almost funny - he is a phenomenon this season

Salah has not just done it on the big occasions. He has travelled the hard yards. He has been a team player.

For a player to eclipse Liverpool club marks held by strikers of the calibre of Billy Liddell, Roger Hunt, Robbie Fowler, Kenny Dalglish, John Aldridge and Luis Suarez shows what a special season he has had. Salah has 43 goals in all competitions this season now. Only Ian Rush, with 47 in 1983-84, stands between him and the all-time Liverpool record.

Add to all this the fact that it was Salah who, in October last year, scored the injury time penalty against Congo in Alexandria that took Egypt to the World Cup finals for the first time in nearly 30 years and it adds up to a season of personal achievement that has been utterly remarkable.

Choosing either De Bruyne and Salah is a fool's errand as both have brought so much joy, but a vote is a vote and Salah gets mine.

Fran Kirby is a player who gets you up out of your seat with her skill and vision. The FWA did the right thing by ensuring there was a women's version of the Footballer of the Year award for the first time and Chelsea and England star Kirby is a worthy recipient of it. It is another landmark in the rise of the women's game.

Fran Kirby has been named women's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association
Fran Kirby has been named women's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association

Fran Kirby has been named women's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association

The Chelsea and England striker was also named PFA female player of the year last week
The Chelsea and England striker was also named PFA female player of the year last week

The Chelsea and England striker was also named PFA female player of the year last week

Sale of Wembley can help to lift our nation

There are many reasons for welcoming the proposed sale of Wembley to the American businessman Shahid Khan.

The first is that, if the FA are to be taken at their word, much of the money from the sale will be spent on improving grassroots football in this country. At a time when kids' teams sometimes go months without a game in the winter because of the sorry state of local pitches and when we desperately need more all-weather surfaces and when more use of facilities should be available for free, that can only be a good thing. When Wembley was being rebuilt around the turn of the century, I enjoyed England playing in the provinces.

The FA are considering selling Wembley to Fulham owner Shahid Khan for £1billion
The FA are considering selling Wembley to Fulham owner Shahid Khan for £1billion

The FA are considering selling Wembley to Fulham owner Shahid Khan for £1billion

There was something refreshing and vital about playing in Sunderland, Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool. There was something more democratic about not forcing fans from the north to trek to Wembley for every England game and find they could not get home that night because there were no trains.

Our London-centricity dominates much of English life. It need not dominate football, too. The atmosphere at the new Wembley is too often flat these days. Fewer games there would be an advantage.

Wembley was always supposed to be somewhere special. In milking it to try to pay the bills, the FA have lost that. Maybe this will bring it back.

Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Khan made a near £1bn offer for the stadium
Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Khan made a near £1bn offer for the stadium

Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Khan made a near £1bn offer for the stadium

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Rangers promise Steven Gerrard funds to compete with rivals Celtic

Jack Butland and Badou Ndiaye to lead Stoke exodus this summer

Higuain Hits Dramatic Winner As Juventus Outscore 10-Man Inter

ROUND-UP: Onazi Returns In Trabzonspor Win As Akpan Scores; Aina, Etebo, Omeruo Start

Morecambe 0-1 Barnet: Alex Nicholls keeps the Bees survival hopes alive with a late winner

Mohamed Salah's edges out Kevin De Bruyne in my Player of the Year vote

Scott Brown: 'When I was 30 people said I was finished. I love proving them wrong.'

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More