Morecambe 0-1 Barnet: Alex Nicholls keeps the Bees survival hopes alive with a late winner

Latest News

Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

0out of 5

Kathy Griffin stuns the Beltway by showing up at White House gala

0out of 5

N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

0out of 5

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti photobombs Trump officials

0out of 5

Saudi Arabia apologizes after images of 'indecent' female wrestlers were shown during WWE live event

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Football

Morecambe 0-1 Barnet: Alex Nicholls keeps the Bees survival hopes alive with a late winner

by 28/04/2018 19:21:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Barnet keep survival hopes alive after they beat Morecambe at the Globe Arena
  • Alex Nicholls was the Bees' hero with a superb 80th minute goal on Saturday
  • Martin Allen's side needed a win and they thoroughly deserved the three points
  • Fellow strugglers Morecambe are now just two points above the drop zone

By Derek Quinn For Mailonline

Published: 19:21 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 19:21 EDT, 28 April 2018

Barnet's hopes of Football League survival were given a massive boost with a dramatic win against fellow strugglers Morecambe.

Alex Nicholls was the hero for the Bees with a superb 80th minute goal that takes their season, that looked as good as over until a few weeks ago, into the final week.

Martin Allen's side needed a win and they thoroughly deserved the three points as they dominated against a shocking home side.

Alex Nicholls (right) was Barnet's hero with a superb 80th minute goal to down Morecambe
Alex Nicholls (right) was Barnet's hero with a superb 80th minute goal to down Morecambe

Alex Nicholls (right) was Barnet's hero with a superb 80th minute goal to down Morecambe

The game, which was a nervous affair, was lifted by Nicholls's quality strike. With the game entering the final 10 minutes he latched on to a knock down from Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro to smash the ball past Barry Roche from the edge of the area.

The goal came after a sustained period of Barnet pressure which saw them fully deserve the three points.

The visitors controlled the second half and had it not been for Roche they could have won the game by a greater margin.

Riche produced a fine save from a Richard Brindley free kick and went on to make another fine save from Nicholls as he raced on to a loose ball at the far post and saw his effort well blocked by the Shrimps' stopper.

Martin Allen's side were dominant throughout against a woeful Morecambe who failed to score for the third week running and failed to force Craig Ross into a single save.

The visitors also went close with Jake Taylor heading a Brindley corner over at the far post and Akpa-Akpro also going close from another similar Brindley delivery.

Martin Allen's side needed a win and they thoroughly deserved the three points on Saturday
Martin Allen's side needed a win and they thoroughly deserved the three points on Saturday

Martin Allen's side needed a win and they thoroughly deserved the three points on Saturday

John Akinde had a chance to double Barnet's lead in the final minute when he ran free on goal but was denied again by Roche who managed to take the ball off the striker's foot as he looked to round the Shrimps' stopper.

The first half was a scrappy affair with no clear cut chances.

The best effort on goal came from Barnet right back Richard Brindley when he flashed a shot just wide of the Morecambe goal from the right hand side of the Morecambe area.

Morecambe enjoyed the greater share of the possession but failed to Craig Ross in the Barnet goal.

The home side had chances to threaten on the counter attack but on two occasions their final ball let them down. Adam Campbell went through on 31 minutes but his final ball into the box failed to find Callum Lang who looked set to score.

Sam Lavelle was the next to threaten with a far post header from Michael Rose's deep free kick but he could not find the target from the right hand side of the area.

In the end Barnet took the plaudits and although they still need to win their last game of the season the Bees' great escape is definitely on.

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Rangers promise Steven Gerrard funds to compete with rivals Celtic

Jack Butland and Badou Ndiaye to lead Stoke exodus this summer

Higuain Hits Dramatic Winner As Juventus Outscore 10-Man Inter

ROUND-UP: Onazi Returns In Trabzonspor Win As Akpan Scores; Aina, Etebo, Omeruo Start

Morecambe 0-1 Barnet: Alex Nicholls keeps the Bees survival hopes alive with a late winner

Mohamed Salah's edges out Kevin De Bruyne in my Player of the Year vote

Scott Brown: 'When I was 30 people said I was finished. I love proving them wrong.'

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More