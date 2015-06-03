Morecambe 0-1 Barnet: Alex Nicholls keeps the Bees survival hopes alive with a late winner

By Derek Quinn For Mailonline

Published: 19:21 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 19:21 EDT, 28 April 2018

Barnet's hopes of Football League survival were given a massive boost with a dramatic win against fellow strugglers Morecambe.

Alex Nicholls was the hero for the Bees with a superb 80th minute goal that takes their season, that looked as good as over until a few weeks ago, into the final week.

Martin Allen's side needed a win and they thoroughly deserved the three points as they dominated against a shocking home side.

Alex Nicholls (right) was Barnet's hero with a superb 80th minute goal to down Morecambe

The game, which was a nervous affair, was lifted by Nicholls's quality strike. With the game entering the final 10 minutes he latched on to a knock down from Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro to smash the ball past Barry Roche from the edge of the area.

The goal came after a sustained period of Barnet pressure which saw them fully deserve the three points.

The visitors controlled the second half and had it not been for Roche they could have won the game by a greater margin.

Riche produced a fine save from a Richard Brindley free kick and went on to make another fine save from Nicholls as he raced on to a loose ball at the far post and saw his effort well blocked by the Shrimps' stopper.

Martin Allen's side were dominant throughout against a woeful Morecambe who failed to score for the third week running and failed to force Craig Ross into a single save.

The visitors also went close with Jake Taylor heading a Brindley corner over at the far post and Akpa-Akpro also going close from another similar Brindley delivery.

John Akinde had a chance to double Barnet's lead in the final minute when he ran free on goal but was denied again by Roche who managed to take the ball off the striker's foot as he looked to round the Shrimps' stopper.

The first half was a scrappy affair with no clear cut chances.

The best effort on goal came from Barnet right back Richard Brindley when he flashed a shot just wide of the Morecambe goal from the right hand side of the Morecambe area.

Morecambe enjoyed the greater share of the possession but failed to Craig Ross in the Barnet goal.

The home side had chances to threaten on the counter attack but on two occasions their final ball let them down. Adam Campbell went through on 31 minutes but his final ball into the box failed to find Callum Lang who looked set to score.

Sam Lavelle was the next to threaten with a far post header from Michael Rose's deep free kick but he could not find the target from the right hand side of the area.

In the end Barnet took the plaudits and although they still need to win their last game of the season the Bees' great escape is definitely on.