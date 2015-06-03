ROUND-UP: Onazi Returns In Trabzonspor Win As Akpan Scores; Aina, Etebo, Omeruo Start

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria winger Victor Moses made his 34th English Premier League appearance this season for Chelsea who defeated Swansea 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Super Eagles star was cautioned in the encounter.

At Selhurt Park, Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were handed starting roles in Leicester City’s 5-0 loss away to Crystal Palace.

While Iheanacho was replaced at half time by Fouseni Diabate in his fifth start, Ndidi was replaced in an English Premier League game for the first time this season in the Alan Dragovic in the 51st minute due to injury.

Ndidi has made 33 EPL appearances this season for Leicester City while Iheanacho has 18 games under his belt with a goal and two assists.

In the English Championship, Nigerian midfielder Hope Akpan scored his first goal for Burton Albion who defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-0.

Akpan finished off a lovely team play in the 28th minute to hand his side the lead. He has made 24 apprearances this season.

Nigerian forwardbSammy Ameobi was also paraded for the entire duration of the defeat for Bolton. It was his 34th apprearance this season.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina played all 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 defeat at home to promotion-chasing Cardiff City.

The game was Aina’s 45th appearance this season for Hull in the English Championship.

The Nigerian pair of Oghenekaro Etebo and Imoh Ezekiel were both handed starts in the Spanish La Liga season for Las Palmas who played out a 1-1 draw away with Espanyol.

While Etebo saw 90 minutes of action, Ezekiel was replaced in the 69th minute.

In Germany, Victor Osimhen was not listed in Wolfsburg’s matchday squad that lost 3-2 at home to Hamburg.

In Turkey, Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi played all 90 minutes on his return from injury to Trabzonspor’s starting line-up and helped his side to a 2-1 win over Antalyaspor.

Onazi has made 19 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

Elsewhere in Turkey, Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo featured for the full duration of Kasimpasa’s 4-1 loss at home to Fenerbahce.

