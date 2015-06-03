ROUND-UP: Onazi Returns In Trabzonspor Win As Akpan Scores; Aina, Etebo, Omeruo Start

Latest News

Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

0out of 5

Kathy Griffin stuns the Beltway by showing up at White House gala

0out of 5

N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

0out of 5

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti photobombs Trump officials

0out of 5

Saudi Arabia apologizes after images of 'indecent' female wrestlers were shown during WWE live event

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Football

ROUND-UP: Onazi Returns In Trabzonspor Win As Akpan Scores; Aina, Etebo, Omeruo Start

by 28/04/2018 17:52:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria winger Victor Moses made his 34th English Premier League appearance this season for Chelsea who defeated Swansea 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Super Eagles star was cautioned in the encounter.

At Selhurt Park, Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were handed starting roles in Leicester City’s 5-0 loss away to Crystal Palace.

While Iheanacho was replaced at half time by Fouseni Diabate in his fifth start, Ndidi was replaced in an English Premier League game for the first time this season in the Alan Dragovic in the 51st minute due to injury.

Ndidi has made 33 EPL appearances this season for Leicester City while Iheanacho has 18 games under his belt with a goal and two assists.

In the English Championship, Nigerian midfielder Hope Akpan scored his first goal for Burton Albion who defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-0.

Akpan finished off a lovely team play in the 28th minute to hand his side the lead. He has made 24 apprearances this season.

Nigerian forwardbSammy Ameobi was also paraded for the entire duration of the defeat for Bolton. It was his 34th apprearance this season.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina played all 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 defeat at home to promotion-chasing Cardiff City.

The game was Aina’s 45th appearance this season for Hull in the English Championship.

The Nigerian pair of Oghenekaro Etebo and Imoh Ezekiel were both handed starts in the Spanish La Liga season for Las Palmas who played out a 1-1 draw away with Espanyol.

While Etebo saw 90 minutes of action, Ezekiel was replaced in the 69th minute.

In Germany, Victor Osimhen was not listed in Wolfsburg’s matchday squad that lost 3-2 at home to Hamburg.

In Turkey, Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi played all 90 minutes on his return from injury to Trabzonspor’s starting line-up and helped his side to a 2-1 win over Antalyaspor.

Onazi has made 19 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

Elsewhere in Turkey, Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo featured for the full duration of Kasimpasa’s 4-1 loss at home to Fenerbahce.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Rangers promise Steven Gerrard funds to compete with rivals Celtic

Jack Butland and Badou Ndiaye to lead Stoke exodus this summer

Higuain Hits Dramatic Winner As Juventus Outscore 10-Man Inter

Morecambe 0-1 Barnet: Alex Nicholls keeps the Bees survival hopes alive with a late winner

Mohamed Salah's edges out Kevin De Bruyne in my Player of the Year vote

Scott Brown: 'When I was 30 people said I was finished. I love proving them wrong.'

David Moyes aims to take inspiration from Real Sociedad heroics

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More