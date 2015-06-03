Higuain Hits Dramatic Winner As Juventus Outscore 10-Man Inter

Argentine strikers Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain were both on target for their respective teams Inter Milan and Juventus in Saturday’s crunch Italian Serie A clash at San Siro.

Juventus defeated Inter Milan 3-2 to boost their chances of claiming a seventh straight Serie A title.

Douglas Costa scored in the 13th minute to give Juventus the lead and three minutes later Inter were reduced to 10 men after Matias Vecino was sent off for a reckless tackle on Mario Mandzukic.

Icardi restored parity for Luciano Spaletti’s side with a header in the 52nd minute.

Andrea Barzagli’s own goal in the 65th minute gave Inter the lead but they were pegged back by a Juan Cuadrado goal in the 87th minute.

Higuain grabbed the winner for Juventus heading in compatriot Paulo Dybala’s freekick in the 89th minute.

With the dramatic win, leaders Juventus opened up a four-point gap over Napoli, who have a game in hand.

Higuain is expected to be named in Argentina’s squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where they will face Nigeria Croatia and Iceland in Group D.

