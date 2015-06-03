Jack Butland and Badou Ndiaye to lead Stoke exodus this summer

Latest News

Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Australia's neo-Nazi Hitler youth group Antipodean Resistance are growing

0out of 5

Mattis reaffirms 'the ironclad US commitment' to defend South Korea

0out of 5

Trucker, missing for four days, walked 36 miles in the cold and snow with no food water to get home.

0out of 5

Georgia teacher arrested for heroin possession is also accused of having sex with a student

0out of 5

Royals rally round Lady Ella after ex-lover's drug claims and brother calls him 'a despicable cad'

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Football

Jack Butland and Badou Ndiaye to lead Stoke exodus this summer

by 28/04/2018 20:21:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Jack Butland and Badou Ndiaye will lead an exodus at Stoke City this summer
  • Paul Lambert has promised an overhaul regardless of which division they play in
  • Butland, Joe Allen and winger Xherdan Shaqiri are likely high-profile departures
  • Ndiaye, a recent arrival from Galatasaray, has a clause to protect from relegation

By Joe Bernstein for The Mail on Sunday

Published: 17:31 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 20:21 EDT, 28 April 2018

England goalkeeper Jack Butland and £14million January signing Badou Ndiaye will lead an exodus of up to a dozen players at Stoke City this summer if the club are relegated from the Premier League.

Stoke manager Paul Lambert has promised an overhaul of the squad regardless of which division City play in next season but Saturday's goalless draw at Anfield means relegation is certain unless the club win their remaining two games and other results go their way.

Butland, Wales international Joe Allen and Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri are the likely high-profile departures from the Bet365 Stadium.

Jack Butland will lead an exodus from Stoke City this summer if the club are relegated
Jack Butland will lead an exodus from Stoke City this summer if the club are relegated

Jack Butland will lead an exodus from Stoke City this summer if the club are relegated

Senegal midfielder Ndiaye, a recent arrival from Galatasaray, has a buy-out clause to protect all parties in the event of relegation.

Charlie Adam, Stephen Ireland and Glen Johnson will not be needed in the cut-and-thrust of the Championship while forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could also be sold to reduce the wage bill after signing on a free.

Jese and Kurt Zouma are due to return to their loan clubs, while Lambert is refusing to pick Ibrahim Afellay and Saido Berahino because of their attitude during the relegation battle.

Stoke, 12 games without a win, are now relying on other results going their way to extend their 10-year stay in the Premier League. 'If they do, it will make the last couple of games interesting,' said Lambert.

January signing Badou Ndiaye has a clause in his contract to protect him from relegation
January signing Badou Ndiaye has a clause in his contract to protect him from relegation

January signing Badou Ndiaye has a clause in his contract to protect him from relegation

Wales international Joe Allen and Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri are also braced to leave
Wales international Joe Allen and Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri are also braced to leave

Wales international Joe Allen and Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri are also braced to leave

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Rangers promise Steven Gerrard funds to compete with rivals Celtic

Jack Butland and Badou Ndiaye to lead Stoke exodus this summer

Higuain Hits Dramatic Winner As Juventus Outscore 10-Man Inter

ROUND-UP: Onazi Returns In Trabzonspor Win As Akpan Scores; Aina, Etebo, Omeruo Start

Morecambe 0-1 Barnet: Alex Nicholls keeps the Bees survival hopes alive with a late winner

Mohamed Salah's edges out Kevin De Bruyne in my Player of the Year vote

Scott Brown: 'When I was 30 people said I was finished. I love proving them wrong.'

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More